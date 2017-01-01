Matt Smith, Senior Director, SEO

Matt serves as the Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds, where he is responsible for growing organic search traffic. Matt joined the company in 2016, As head of SEO at Edmunds.com, he applies his team's deep expertise and cutting-edge testing to a wide range of enterprise-level SEO challenges, achieving top results for Edmunds year after year. Using the same proven techniques, Matt can help you maximize your Google presence and drive more leads to your website than you ever thought possible. Prior to Edmunds, Matt was a SEO manager at Dell.

Matt holds Bachelors in Business Management from Utah Valley University.

Currently driving: Tesla Model 3

First car: My first car was a Subaru Legacy my brothers shared.