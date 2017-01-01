Matt serves as the Senior Director of SEO at Edmunds, where he is responsible for growing organic search traffic. Matt joined the company in 2016, As head of SEO at Edmunds.com, he applies his team's deep expertise and cutting-edge testing to a wide range of enterprise-level SEO challenges, achieving top results for Edmunds year after year. Using the same proven techniques, Matt can help you maximize your Google presence and drive more leads to your website than you ever thought possible. Prior to Edmunds, Matt was a SEO manager at Dell.
Matt holds Bachelors in Business Management from Utah Valley University.
Currently driving: Tesla Model 3
First car: My first car was a Subaru Legacy my brothers shared.
Ian Isch is a 12-year automotive veteran, working for some of the largest organizations in the industry including CDK, Cars.com, and Edmunds. In those 12 years, Ian has distinguished himself as an industry expert, staying ahead of the latest digital technology trends and consulting with dealers on effectively marketing in a digital world.
Ian joined Edmunds in 2016 and has held multiple positions within the company, most recently with the sales development team where he leads a team of product sales specialists. In this role, Ian utilizes analytics and his dealer knowledge to develop data-driven strategies. These strategies align consumer behaviors with dealership marketing needs to create strong connections designed to maximize their return on investment.
Currently driving: Flashy 2016 Mazda3
First car: 1989 Oldsmobile Cutlas Cierra
Jessica Caldwell is the executive director of insights at Edmunds, where she and her team are responsible for leveraging vast amounts of transaction and web behavioral data to develop industry-leading insights into consumer shopping behavior and trends in the automotive market.
Prior to joining Edmunds in 2006, Jessica served as the Forester Car Line manager at Subaru of America, and was a product strategy specialist at Mitsubishi Motors.
Jessica earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.
Ivan Drury is Senior Manager, Insights at Edmunds, where he examines trends in the automotive industry, lends his expertise in vehicle pricing on the used vehicle market and provides insights for Edmunds’ monthly sales forecasts. Ivan joined Edmunds in 2008 from J.D. Power and Associates, where he focused on vehicle quality studies. Ivan holds a degree in economics from California State University of Fresno.
First Car: 1993 Honda Prelude Si Red Manual
Currently driving: 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Manual
David Bailey serves as Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager of Edmunds, where he is responsible for creating and implementing sales developpement, sales enablement and curriculum for new and existing sales personnel. David joined the company in 2015, where he focused on dealer training and new hire development, overseeing training and development of our over 6000 dealer partners.
David Bailey holds a Bachelors in Marketing from San Francisco State University
Currently driving: Chevrolet Tahoe