The Virtual Shopper

Virtual Face-to-Face Meetings July 28th, 2020 David Bailey, Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager at Edmunds, shares how dealers can use video chat tools to connect to customers and make lasting connections.

Selling Virtually in a Social Distancing World June 23rd, 2020 The rush to move to digital retailing due to COVID-19 can be a laborious process. David Bailey, Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager at Edmunds, shares how dealers can use their existing tools efficiently and find new ways to connect with customers online instead of rushing to install a one-size-fits-all digital retailing solution.

Optimize Your Website for Consumers and Conversions May 26th, 2020 Ian Isch, Director of In-Market Sales Development, shares how to best optimize your website experience and conversion to enable consumers to make their car-buying decisions online, while also delivering an increase in sales opportunities directly to you.

