The Virtual Shopper

July 28th, 2020
David Bailey, Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager at Edmunds, shares how dealers can use video chat tools to connect to customers and make lasting connections.
June 23rd, 2020
The rush to move to digital retailing due to COVID-19 can be a laborious process. David Bailey, Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager at Edmunds, shares how dealers can use their existing tools efficiently and find new ways to connect with customers online instead of rushing to install a one-size-fits-all digital retailing solution.
May 26th, 2020
Ian Isch, Director of In-Market Sales Development, shares how to best optimize your website experience and conversion to enable consumers to make their car-buying decisions online, while also delivering an increase in sales opportunities directly to you.