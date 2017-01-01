Selling Virtually in a Social Distancing World

David Bailey, Senior Sales Effectiveness Manager

We know that selling cars is a process. The rush to move to digital retailing due to the pandemic can be a laborious and time consuming process. But there are many tools already available to advance the sale, without upending all the processes you have in a dealership. With text, chat, video chat, virtual credit apps, and fast trade-in evaluation tools already set up, a dealer can move the sale along from beginning to end all while making the customer feel confident and safe.

Instead of rushing to install a digital retailing solution on your site, look to use the tools that customers are already familiar with in order to give them a variety of choices. A one-size-fits-all solution will limit options and push customers to seek more flexible solutions elsewhere. The key is to use your existing tools efficiently and find new ways to connect with the customer. This will drive higher quality experiences with positive results.

Alleviating customers' concerns and making them feel safe in this current environment and beyond will create better connections and engagement. A virtual connection is as strong — if not more powerful — than a face-to-face connection. Make sure your team embraces this mantra and they will help foster trust with customers, and ultimately gain their business. We're here to help you succeed: please reach out to your rep or dealersupport@edmunds.com if you would like to learn more.