GMC Trucks for Sale

King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Contact King Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2021 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali. This GMC includes: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel LPO, CARGO TIE-DOWN RINGS (SET OF 4) LPO, INTERIOR TRIM KIT, TECHNO STEEL EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Floor Mats REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO CAYENNE RED TINTCOAT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Canyon 4WD Denali is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this GMC Canyon 4WD Denali is sure to sell fast.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 GMC Canyon Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTG6EEN3M1118803

Stock: T210112

Listed since: 08-27-2020