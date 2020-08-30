FIAT Convertibles for Sale Near Me

17 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  • 2020 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Gray
    new

    2020 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $27,399

    Est. Loan: $442/mo
  • 2020 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Black
    new

    2020 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $31,209

    Est. Loan: $509/mo
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    22,833 miles
    18 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,495

    $789 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Red
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    20,136 miles
    330 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $23,998

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    12,897 miles
    1,950 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $24,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth

    5,983 miles
    321 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $25,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Red
    used

    2019 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    2,935 miles
    399 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 C Pop

    13,352 miles
    2,315 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Red
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    17,116 miles
    2,060 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica in Silver
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica

    30,969 miles
    2,239 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $19,590

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 FIAT 500 C Abarth in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500 C Abarth

    31,225 miles
    2,225 mi away
    Ships to 20147*

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    32,876 miles
    2,251 mi away
    Ships to 20147*

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop in Black
    used

    2015 FIAT 500 C Pop

    34,010 miles
    1,181 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso
    used

    2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso

    39,040 miles
    530 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Free home delivery available*

    $20,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge in Light Brown
    used

    2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge

    90,330 miles
    876 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500 C Lounge in Silver
    used

    2013 FIAT 500 C Lounge

    52,985 miles
    609 mi away
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Free home delivery available*

    $11,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge in Dark Green
    used

    2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge

    109,067 miles
    53 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $9,508

    Know The Deal
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT Convertible
Filtering by
FIAT
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.