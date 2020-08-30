FIAT Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$27,399Est. Loan: $442/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Silver Metallic 2020 Fiat 124 Spider Classica RWD 6-Speed 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged 124 Spider Classica, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed, RWD, Nero (Blk) Premium Clth S.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK3L0144714
Stock: J201703
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior16 mi away
$31,209Est. Loan: $509/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black 2020 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso RWD 6-Speed 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged 124 Spider Lusso, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed, RWD, Saddle Lth Trmmed Seats.Recent Arrival!Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK5L0144472
Stock: J201704
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 22,833 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,495$789 Below Market
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. In just a matter of seconds, this FIAT 124 Spider turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider. A FIAT with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 124 Spider Lusso was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the FIAT 124 Spider Lusso. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is a pre-owned vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with 22,833mi. This FIAT includes: NERO (BLACK), LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats BIANCO PERLA (TRI-COAT WHITE) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2017 FIAT 124 Spider: The FIAT 124 Spider has a base price of just below $25,000. For that money, there are very few convertibles available and fewer still that claim to be actual sports cars. In fact, the only two top-down performance cars at a somewhat similar price are the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang. While the Mustang might have a tiny bit of straight line speed on the 124 Spider, it's a much bigger and heavier vehicle which negatively impacts handling. The Miata on the other hand is nearly the exact same size and weight as the FIAT, in fact the two cars share many parts with each other. The FIAT however, costs almost exactly the same amount, comes with a turbocharged engine and has a cheeky Italian personality (with better looks to boot!) So why not go with the more exclusive 124 Spider? This model sets itself apart with decent fuel economy, Cheerful styling, peppy performance, and entertaining driving characteristics.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0102065
Stock: G0435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,136 miles330 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$23,998$757 Below Market
CarMax South Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pineville / North Carolina
Located 330 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK6H0125999
Stock: 19137231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,897 miles1,950 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$24,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Located 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK9J0137733
Stock: 2000631443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 5,983 miles321 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$25,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
Located 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK8H0123171
Stock: 2000646764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 2,935 miles399 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$24,998
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
Located 399 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK7K0143662
Stock: 19345785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,352 miles2,315 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$12,998
CarMax Vancouver - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Vancouver / Washington
Located 2,315 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFDR9FT667530
Stock: 19367477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,116 miles2,060 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$20,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
Located 2,060 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK4H0104097
Stock: 19347994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,969 miles2,239 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$19,590
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
Located 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK4H0122681
Stock: 2000634052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 31,225 miles2,225 mi awayShips to 20147*
$14,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
Located 2,225 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500 C Abarth with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFJH7GT165130
Stock: 19373963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,876 miles2,251 mi awayShips to 20147*
$20,998
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
Located 2,251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK0H0122712
Stock: 18992022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,010 miles1,181 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$11,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
Located 1,181 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFDR3FT753707
Stock: 19248710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,040 miles530 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$20,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Located 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK4H0106786
Stock: 2000637677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 90,330 miles876 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$8,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
Located 876 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFERXCT118994
Stock: 19157785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,985 miles609 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFree home delivery available*
$11,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
Located 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER3DT570156
Stock: 2000633971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 109,067 miles53 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$9,508
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER3ET288195
Stock: F32043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.