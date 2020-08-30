DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland

A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. In just a matter of seconds, this FIAT 124 Spider turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider. A FIAT with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 124 Spider Lusso was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the FIAT 124 Spider Lusso. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is a pre-owned vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with 22,833mi. This FIAT includes: NERO (BLACK), LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats BIANCO PERLA (TRI-COAT WHITE) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2017 FIAT 124 Spider: The FIAT 124 Spider has a base price of just below $25,000. For that money, there are very few convertibles available and fewer still that claim to be actual sports cars. In fact, the only two top-down performance cars at a somewhat similar price are the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang. While the Mustang might have a tiny bit of straight line speed on the 124 Spider, it's a much bigger and heavier vehicle which negatively impacts handling. The Miata on the other hand is nearly the exact same size and weight as the FIAT, in fact the two cars share many parts with each other. The FIAT however, costs almost exactly the same amount, comes with a turbocharged engine and has a cheeky Italian personality (with better looks to boot!) So why not go with the more exclusive 124 Spider? This model sets itself apart with decent fuel economy, Cheerful styling, peppy performance, and entertaining driving characteristics.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0102065

Stock: G0435

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020