Dodge Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 49,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,999$981 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Dodge CALIBER SXT ONE OWNER LOW MILES. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. With only 49,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This vehicle has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.0L 4 cyl engine under the hood. The 2.0L 4 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. This Dodge CALIBER SXT ONE OWNER LOW MILES comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a vehicle of this caliber. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this vehicle to make sure it is perfect. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean vehicle, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Aldie, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs and drives great! Actual miles. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48A19D197608
Stock: 11945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,179 miles19 mi away2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$1,995$997 Below Market
Insider's Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48B07D558171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,269 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerHome delivery available*
Not Listed
Brown's Manassas Subaru - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Just arrived. This vehicle is going through our signature inspection, and full detail. Please feel free to contact us at (888)693-2808 if you would like to see it or have questions.**NON SMOKER**CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR**FRONT WHEEL DRIVE**AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**4 CYLINDER**POWER SUNROOF**LEATHER INTERIOR**HEATED SEATS** AM/FM/XM/SIRIUS/CD**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB68F69D191794
Stock: A14670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,207 miles25 mi awayFair Deal
$4,980
Rosenthal Landmark Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48B77D202445
Stock: PH5276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 148,680 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Not Listed
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8FV47T17H872679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,228 miles20 mi away
$2,000
Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 2005 Dodge Magnum SE 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic Used and Certified Vehicle Prices exclude dealer addendums, tax, title, registration and a dealer processing fee of $500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V45H532148
Stock: 180096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
