Dodge Trucks for Sale

Jerry's Ford of Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia

Located 6 miles away from Ashburn , VA

4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Electric Blue Pearlcoat, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 28234 miles below market average!Call us directly at (703) 777-0000 to confirm availability! Jerry's Leesburg Ford is located at 847 East Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia. If you have any questions, please contact us directly and we'll be glad to help! Our sales department is open 7 days a week: M-F 9AM-9PM, Sat 9AM-6PM, Sun 11AM-5PM. Jerry's Leesburg Ford is a full-service Ford Dealership. Ford Sales, Ford Finance, and Ford Service conveniently located in the town of Leesburg, Virginia. Some pre-owned vehicles offered for sale; may be subject to recalls for defects, from the specific manufacturer of the vehicle, which could cause serious injury.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7KS19D37G702002

Stock: L20557B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020