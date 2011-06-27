Dodge Trucks for Sale

17 listings
Applied Filters
Within 25 miles
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20032010
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$30K
Price

Rating

Mileage

60K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Truck Details

Cabin Size

Bed Length

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $13,000Fair Deal | $382 below market

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    125,858 miles
    6 miles away
    1 Accident

    Jerry's Ford of Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia

    Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Electric Blue Pearlcoat, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 28234 miles below market average!Call us directly at (703) 777-0000 to confirm availability! Jerry's Leesburg Ford is located at 847 East Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia. If you have any questions, please contact us directly and we'll be glad to help! Our sales department is open 7 days a week: M-F 9AM-9PM, Sat 9AM-6PM, Sun 11AM-5PM. Jerry's Leesburg Ford is a full-service Ford Dealership. Ford Sales, Ford Finance, and Ford Service conveniently located in the town of Leesburg, Virginia. Some pre-owned vehicles offered for sale; may be subject to recalls for defects, from the specific manufacturer of the vehicle, which could cause serious injury.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KS19D37G702002
    Stock: L20557B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $16,985Fair Deal | $233 below market

    2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    64,447 miles
    19 miles away
    No Accidents

    Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Excellent

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7RV1GT3AS114777
    Stock: 10889
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $14,985Fair Deal

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    66,495 miles
    19 miles away
    No Accidents

    Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Excellent

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KA28D34G169428
    Stock: 10899
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT
    Photo is not available
    $8,994Fair Deal | $314 below market

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    110,894 miles
    3 miles away
    No Accidents

    Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! White 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Magnum 3.7L V6 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Part Time Transfer Case, Front fog lights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Odometer is 3426 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HW42K06S643832
    Stock: P8022
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $14,489

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    169,296 miles
    16 miles away
    1 Accident

    AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D7KR28C85G727761
    Stock: AP00188A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

  • $28,565

    2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie

    194,918 miles
    6 miles away
    No Accidents

    Dulles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Leesburg / Virginia

    Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, DVD-Audio, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/HDD, Remote keyless entry. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC Clean CARFAX. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3D73Y3CL8AG182076
    Stock: 10968A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $16,995

    2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    137,659 miles
    7 miles away
    No Accidents

    JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia

    Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This RAM 1500 is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is truck in great condition. The title records confirm this. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this RAM 1500 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Catharpin! NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7RV1GT7AS261135
    Stock: 4724
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,971

    2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined

    104,150 miles
    9 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HV18TX9S741872
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined
    Photo is not available
    $10,778

    2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined

    129,485 miles
    9 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18DX5J502977
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,500

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined

    164,095 miles
    25 miles away
    1 Accident

    Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland

    Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2003 Black Clearcoat Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: LONG BED (8 FOOT) MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED! CARFAX One-Owner. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location, 8' BED. Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU18D33J672692
    Stock: 20834A1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST
    Photo is not available
    Not Listed

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST

    Not provided
    19 miles away
    No Accidents

    Blue Line Motors - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HA16Z33J548057
    Stock: 548057_1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT
    Photo is not available
    $8,995Fair Deal

    2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    176,411 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    DMV Automotive - Falls Church / Virginia

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HV18P49S709731
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Stock photo © EVOX Images
    $5,999

    2005 Dodge Dakota ST

    136,260 miles
    20 miles away
    2 Accidents

    Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HE28KX5S329277
    Stock: 329277
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,950Good Deal | $1,180 below market

    2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT

    177,225 miles
    48 miles away
    1 Accident
    Home delivery*

    Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HB13P59S758890
    Stock: AL-6194
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,999

    2003 Dodge Dakota SLT

    197,904 miles
    40 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia

    Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! This 2003 Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE..Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HG48N83S127289
    Stock: 20T1071A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $12,999

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie

    170,229 miles
    40 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia

    Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! This 2004 Black Clearcoat Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7KU28D24J127497
    Stock: 20C908B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • Price Drop
    $7,999

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST

    178,455 miles
    48 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **5.7 HEMI 4WD *****ONE OWNER ****BED LINNER****POWERED TO GO! Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HU162X7J512168
    Stock: AL-6223
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Truck

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.