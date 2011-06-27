Dodge Trucks for Sale Near Me
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $13,000Fair Deal | $382 below market
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT125,858 miles6 miles away1 Accident
Jerry's Ford of Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
4D Mega Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Electric Blue Pearlcoat, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 28234 miles below market average!Call us directly at (703) 777-0000 to confirm availability! Jerry's Leesburg Ford is located at 847 East Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia. If you have any questions, please contact us directly and we'll be glad to help! Our sales department is open 7 days a week: M-F 9AM-9PM, Sat 9AM-6PM, Sun 11AM-5PM. Jerry's Leesburg Ford is a full-service Ford Dealership. Ford Sales, Ford Finance, and Ford Service conveniently located in the town of Leesburg, Virginia. Some pre-owned vehicles offered for sale; may be subject to recalls for defects, from the specific manufacturer of the vehicle, which could cause serious injury.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS19D37G702002
Stock: L20557B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $16,985Fair Deal | $233 below market
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT64,447 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RV1GT3AS114777
Stock: 10889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $14,985Fair Deal
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT66,495 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KA28D34G169428
Stock: 10899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $8,994Fair Deal | $314 below market
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT110,894 miles3 miles awayNo Accidents
Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! White 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Magnum 3.7L V6 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Part Time Transfer Case, Front fog lights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.Odometer is 3426 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW42K06S643832
Stock: P8022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $14,489
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT169,296 miles16 miles away1 Accident
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C85G727761
Stock: AP00188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $28,565
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie194,918 miles6 miles awayNo Accidents
Dulles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, DVD-Audio, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/HDD, Remote keyless entry. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC Clean CARFAX. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D73Y3CL8AG182076
Stock: 10968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $16,995
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT137,659 miles7 miles awayNo Accidents
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This RAM 1500 is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is truck in great condition. The title records confirm this. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this RAM 1500 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Catharpin! NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RV1GT7AS261135
Stock: 4724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,971
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined104,150 miles9 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV18TX9S741872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,778
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined129,485 miles9 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18DX5J502977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 undefined164,095 miles25 miles away1 Accident
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2003 Black Clearcoat Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: LONG BED (8 FOOT) MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED! CARFAX One-Owner. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location, 8' BED. Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU18D33J672692
Stock: 20834A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Not Listed
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 STNot provided19 miles awayNo Accidents
Blue Line Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HA16Z33J548057
Stock: 548057_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT176,411 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
DMV Automotive - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HV18P49S709731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$5,999
2005 Dodge Dakota ST136,260 miles20 miles away2 Accidents
Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HE28KX5S329277
Stock: 329277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,950Good Deal | $1,180 below market
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT177,225 miles48 miles away1 AccidentHome delivery*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HB13P59S758890
Stock: AL-6194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,999
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT197,904 miles40 miles awayHome delivery*
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! This 2003 Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE..Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N83S127289
Stock: 20T1071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $12,999
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie170,229 miles40 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! This 2004 Black Clearcoat Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE., ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7KU28D24J127497
Stock: 20C908B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$7,999
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST178,455 miles48 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**5.7 HEMI 4WD *****ONE OWNER ****BED LINNER****POWERED TO GO! Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HU162X7J512168
Stock: AL-6223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.