Dodge Minivans for Sale Near Me

1,687 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,687 listings
  • 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    new

    2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $36,480

    Est. Loan: $606/mo
  • 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    new

    2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $36,480

    Est. Loan: $605/mo
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    72,499 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,599

    $3,074 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    30,895 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $17,441

    $1,966 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    110,601 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    48,243 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $14,979

    $2,182 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    41,180 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $15,592

    $2,124 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet in Black
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet

    42,070 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,998

    $1,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    30,991 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,500

    $1,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    26,295 miles
    20 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,500

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    47,435 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $2,384 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    82,415 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $9,994

    $1,808 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet in Black
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet

    18,920 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,898

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    5,445 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,998

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet in White
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet

    37,858 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,398

    $1,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    36,399 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $17,891

    $1,023 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    82,711 miles
    8 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,793

    $802 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    44,419 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,950

    $1,505 Below Market
    Details
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,687 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Minivan
Filtering by
Dodge
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.