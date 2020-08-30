Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats has been smoke free since when it was new. This truck has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 3.6L 6 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats. Compare and see for yourself. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This truck is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 367-0402 right now! The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto.Not a single dent or scratch! Perfect family vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR387510

Stock: 11619

Certified Pre-Owned: No

