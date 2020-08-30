Dodge Minivans for Sale Near Me
$36,480Est. Loan: $606/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Driver Convenience Group (3 Zone Auto Control Front/Rear A/C, Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Door Storage, Left 2nd Row Window Shades, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, Single Rear Overhead Console System, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, and Universal Garage Door Opener), Quick Order Package 29P (Black Finish I/P Bezel and Bright Belt Moldings), Single DVD Entertainment (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Charge Only Remote USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Sirius Satellite Radio, Video Remote Control, and Wireless Headphones), 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Stow 'N Go Bucket Seats, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Seats w/Suede Inserts, Radio: 430, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR228378
Stock: D9760
Listed since: 05-28-2020
$36,480Est. Loan: $605/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG0LR231858
Stock: D9759
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 72,499 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,599$3,074 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats has been smoke free since when it was new. This truck has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 3.6L 6 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Dodge GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats. Compare and see for yourself. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This truck is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new truck. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this GRAND CARAVAN SE LOW MILES 3rd Row Seats today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 367-0402 right now! The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto.Not a single dent or scratch! Perfect family vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR387510
Stock: 11619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,895 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$17,441$1,966 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2Nd Row Stow 'N Go Bucket Seats Billet Clearcoat Black/Light Graystone; Premium Seats W/Suede Inserts Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt (Ffv) Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29P Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Caravan is a one owner vehicle with a clean Carfax History Report. It has the remainder of the factory warranty for about 42 months or 59,994 miles. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2KR618782
Stock: KR618782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 110,601 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,660 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2006 Blue Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: UPSCALE MODEL! LEATHER SEATS, STOWE AND GO SEATS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED! CLEAN CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location. Odometer is 31373 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L56R785980
Stock: 20593B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 48,243 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$14,979$2,182 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.*ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, 3RD ROW SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE/USB, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, *HANDS FREE TXT MESSAGING ASSISTANT*, *AUDIO AND BLUETOOTH STEERING WHEEL SWITCHES*, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, Automatic Headlamps, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bright Belt Moldings, Bright Side Roof Rails, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lamps, Highline Door Trim Panel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, Security Group, Speed control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCGXJR297914
Stock: P1430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 41,180 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$15,592$2,124 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.*ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, 3RD ROW SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE/USB, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, *HANDS FREE TXT MESSAGING ASSISTANT*, *AUDIO AND BLUETOOTH STEERING WHEEL SWITCHES*, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, Automatic Headlamps, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bright Belt Moldings, Bright Side Roof Rails, Electronic Stability Control, Front Fog Lamps, Highline Door Trim Panel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, Security Group, Speed control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3JR301057
Stock: P1423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-28-2019
- 42,070 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,998$1,657 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR634014
Stock: 48292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,991 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,500$1,897 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 2nd Row Stow 'N Go Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6.5' Touchscreen Display, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29P, Radio: 430. FWD 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Odometer is 5046 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9KR510420
Stock: 000J9539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 26,295 miles20 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,500$2,015 Below Market
Koons Outlet - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG7KR677309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,435 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$2,384 Below Market
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VERY WELL KEPT!!! ONLY A 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT-----COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG0FR568292
Stock: HK4795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 82,415 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$9,994$1,808 Below Market
Sheehy Auto Outlet of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 4960 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: Type your description hereAsk about our SPECIAL FINANCING!! We work with ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!! Join our VIP Club to take advantage of oil changes, tire rotations and many more great services offered by Sheehy!! Please call 571-292-8300 and ask for Hudson or Omar with any questions!!Reviews:* Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5FR548359
Stock: ZP4468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 18,920 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,898$1,180 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR769705
Stock: 48302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,445 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998$1,415 Below Market
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR792298
Stock: T2054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 37,858 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,398$1,583 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR658491
Stock: 48264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,399 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$17,891$1,023 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2Nd Row Stow 'N Go Bucket Seats Billet Clearcoat Black/Light Graystone; Premium Seats W/Suede Inserts Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt (Ffv) Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29P Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Just like new! This family mover has clean Carfax history report. It also has the remainder of the factory warranty powertrain warranty for about 45 months or 24,750 miles and bumper to bumper for about 21 months or 750 miles. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG4KR689112
Stock: KR689112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,711 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,793$802 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT White Knuckle Clearcoat Grand Caravan SXT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, Black/Light Graystone.Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCGXHR737740
Stock: 737740FLP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 44,419 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,950$1,505 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Scores 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote Start System Sirius Satellite Radio Automatic Headlamps Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Front Fog Lamps Bluetooth Streaming Audio Uconnect Hands-Free Group Black Finish I/P Bezel Power 8-Way Driver Seat Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Bright Belt Moldings Remote USB Port Highline Door Trim Panel Security Group Bright Side Roof Rails Security Alarm Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING (STD), WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Luggage Rack, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Back-Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3JR298502
Stock: 122994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
