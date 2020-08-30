Chrysler Minivans for Sale Near Me
$32,280Est. Loan: $569/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We deliver!! Browse our website at www.brownssterlingcdjr.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We?ll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG9LR102842
Stock: 1654
Listed since: 10-16-2019
$52,205Est. Loan: $817/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Chrysler won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! Top features include front fog lights, leather upholstery, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N73LR183396
Stock: 183396
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$45,220Est. Loan: $716/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum. Ocean Blue 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG4LR267159
Stock: C10747
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$50,870Est. Loan: $812/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced SafetyTec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27P, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter. Ceramic Gray Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG8LR263046
Stock: C10734
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$38,220Est. Loan: $604/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC) (360 Surround View Camera System, 7" Full Color TFT Display, Acoustic Windshield, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Cold Weather Group (Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel), Quick Order Package 27W, 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 1st Row Soft Seatback, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum (DISC) Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG2LR177541
Stock: C10667
Listed since: 02-18-2020
$51,425Est. Loan: $802/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced Safetytec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 2EC, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Nexen Brand Tires, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, KeySense, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N73LR242544
Stock: C10725
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$53,550Est. Loan: $839/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced Safetytec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), MOPAR Interior Protection Package A (All Weather Cargo Floor Mats, All Weather Floor Mats, Bright Door Sills, and Cargo Area Liner), Quick Order Package 2EV Red-S (Active Noise Control System, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, KeySense, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Piano Black Interior Accents, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Red Badging, Red Seats, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Red S Appearance Package, Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Mid Model Year Vehicle Tracking, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N70LR261505
Stock: C10731
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$45,660Est. Loan: $739/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. Cold Weather Group (Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, and Remote Start System), Quick Order Package 2EA, S Appearance Package (1st Row Soft Seatback, Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Body Color Door Handles, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Nexen Brand Tires, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), 3.6L V6, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Overhead DVD System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7" Polished AluminuM. Ceramic Gray Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H75LR263634
Stock: C10740
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$39,915Est. Loan: $632/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC) (360 Surround View Camera System, 7" Full Color TFT Display, Acoustic Windshield, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Cold Weather Group (Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel), Quick Order Package 27W, S Appearance Package (1st Row Soft Seatback, Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Body Color Door Handles, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Falken Brand Tires, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Overhead DVD System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black NoisE. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG5LR242057
Stock: C10716
Listed since: 05-29-2020
$45,920Est. Loan: $730/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC) (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27J, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Perforated Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Entertainment system, Falken Brand Tires, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum, and Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise. Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG3LR250644
Stock: C10695
Listed since: 07-09-2020
$51,765Est. Loan: $830/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced SafetyTec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27P, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Falken Brand Tires, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise. Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG4LR184411
Stock: C10666
Listed since: 02-18-2020
$44,825Est. Loan: $710/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC) (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27J, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Perforated Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG6LR217167
Stock: C10704
Listed since: 07-02-2020
$45,920Est. Loan: $728/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC) (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27J, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Perforated Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Entertainment system, Falken Brand Tires, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum, and Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG1LR246351
Stock: C10694
Listed since: 06-25-2020
$46,315Est. Loan: $734/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Quick Order Package 27J, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Perforated Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise), 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Passenger Seating, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Entertainment system, Falken Brand Tires, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum, and Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG0LR267160
Stock: C10744
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$51,425Est. Loan: $803/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced Safetytec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 2EC, S Appearance Package (Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Nappa Leather Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Nexen Brand Tires, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, KeySense, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N73LR197749
Stock: C10730
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$51,625Est. Loan: $806/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced Safetytec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 2EC, Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, KeySense, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Diamond Cut Aluminum, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum (DISC) Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N71LR263165
Stock: C10735
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$45,660Est. Loan: $740/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.6L V6. Cold Weather Group (Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, and Remote Start System), Quick Order Package 2EA, S Appearance Package (1st Row Soft Seatback, Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Body Color Door Handles, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Nexen Brand Tires, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, S Badge, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted), 3.6L V6, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Overhead DVD System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBA Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7" Polished AluminuM. Ocean Blue Metallic 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H77LR263635
Stock: C10638
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$50,075Est. Loan: $798/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group (20 harman/kardon Speakers and 760 Watt Amplifier), Advanced SafetyTec Group (360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), Quick Order Package 27P, Uconnect Theater w/Streaming (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 220 Amp Alternator, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Seatback Video Screens, and Video USB Port), 13 Speakers, 18" x 7.5" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Seats, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fascia Air Deflectors, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter. Ceramic Gray Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG1LR263048
Stock: C10738
Listed since: 08-24-2020