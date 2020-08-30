Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Chrysler won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! Top features include front fog lights, leather upholstery, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1N73LR183396

Stock: 183396

Listed since: 08-27-2020