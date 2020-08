Carplex - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3AN69L65X026160

Stock: 8949

Certified Pre-Owned: No