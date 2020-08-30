Chevrolet Wagons for Sale Near Me
- Not Provided19 mi away2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
Not Listed
KARGAR MOTORS OF MANASSAS - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BUYING A CAR HAS NEVER BEEN THIS EASY.We specialize in 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL. BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY, REPO, FORECLOSURE...NO PROBLEM. NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS A TODOS! NO TAX ID, NO SOCIAL, NO CREDITO, MAL CREDITO, BANCARROTA, REPOSICIONES...NO PROBLEMA. TODOS SON APROBADOS! FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO!We can HELP you DRIVE today!!! You will not be disappointed!! 124 point VA safety inspection, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED, qualifies for AUTOCHECK buy back protection. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 5 years.NON-COMMISSIONED sales reps. Just friendly staff and ready to help you. Contact our Sales at 703-520-9696.**LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT***LT, ON STAR, FLEX FUEL, POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AUX INPUT, TINTED WINDOWS, STABILITRAK, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE***for more information please call: 703-520-9696.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B89S524111
Stock: KMM1559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,981 miles228 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$7,998
CarMax Raleigh - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
Located 228 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA13B49S563823
Stock: 19245922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet searches:
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.