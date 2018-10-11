5 star reviews: 54 %

4 star reviews: 31 %

3 star reviews: 7 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 8 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car For The Price!

Kevin Arthur , 06/02/2019

Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

We own a 2017 Prius plugin hybrid, Tesla Model 3 dual motor Performance Package with Extended Range, and a new 2019 Chevy Volt Premier with all the options for safety. The difference in performance between the Prius and Volt is huge. Volt = 7 sec vs Prius at 11.5 sec. which is very noticeable in real world driving. The Prius feels cheap, with a poor suspension that cannot manage the winding road or a rough surface road. Volt handles much better and in a ride from CA To IN (2000 miles) it managed 3-4 miles better on a gallon of gas than our Prius following me at 65-75 mph. The Prius computer clearly lies about the mileage it was getting where the Volt on board computer was correct in computing mileage. At 70 mph on a tank of gas the Volt achieved 47 where Prius got 43 if you actually checked the real mileage by comparing the gas used and mileage driven. The Volt was MSRP was $41.5k, but the dealer took $6k off the price so it was $35.5 out the door. Already received the $800 PG&E rebate and the $1500 state credit check. After the $7500 dollar Fed tax credit the total cost is $25.7k for twice the car the Prius is. We have the higher voltage 230v charger in the garage so we only pay $1.52 for 60 miles of driving. Most places we go have all free electric charging at work, Cisco, and public parking garages have free charging in Monterey. We average 120 mpg equivalent on battery when we actually pay to charge which is only 50% of the time and 48 mpg on the gas engine which is used less that 20% of the time. The Tesla performance is on another level all together with 0-60 times 50% faster than a Mustang GT HO V8 and faster than a stock 2019 Corvette, and seats four 6’5” people comfortably. While safety features of the Volt are impressive, the Tesla autopilot reduces driver workload significantly as long as you aren’t weaving through heavy traffic like a lunatic. Overall the Chevy Volt is worth $10k-15k more than any Prius, yet costs less because of better tax incentives, and is much more fun to drive. The Tesla has incredible performance for a sedan but costs twice as much as the Volt. My son drives the Prius now and constantly asks to drive the Volt. We don’t let him drive the Tesla because he doesn’t know how to handle a car that is four times faster from 0-60 or 0-100 than a Prius, and can reach speeds of 162 mph. The Volt is the best bargain in the US, and worth much more than any Prius or Honda Insight, yet cost less.

5 out of 5 stars, Bring back the Volt I Won't go Back to my Prius!

Tim Jessup , 05/11/2019

LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

Best car I ever owned. Went 3400 miles before refueling with gas! My electric range is 63, well above the stated 53 for this car. Unlike the 2013 Prius I had before, 0-60 in 7 seconds beats 0-60 in 12 every time! We got our Volt our of state and my wife followed me back in our Prius on the 500 mile trip. Driving 65-75mph, the Volt got 47 on gas, while the Prius only got 43. Those of you who drive a Prius, check your mileage with pad and pencil. People who check find that unlike other cars, the Prius computer overstates its mileage by 3-4 mpg (there is a blog for people complaining about this), typically! When I have a bad back, the Volt seats are the most comfortable place to sit. The rear view camera has better definition and (unlike the Prius due to a bad angle on the screen) is easier to view in direct sunlight. I do recommend the blind side detection, as outside visibility is not the best. Also, the rear seat headroom, though more roomy than the previous Volt, is still not adequate for those over 6 ft tall. Can easily accommodate a bicycle, backpack, and other gear for one rider in the back. With rear seat down, rear storage is more than adequate. In Myrtle Beach, we have numerous FREE quick charge stations close by or 30-40 miles from our house. As a result, we are getting over 150 mpgeq! With the optional 7.2 KW quick charge module, we can stop at Tanger outlet and to go Starbucks and do some shopping with a full, FREE charge when we return. Our Volt will charge completely in about two hours for another 63 miles of gas free driving! My son also has a Prius (2014) and he begs us to drive the Volt when he comes home, as the Volt has so much better power and performance. Such a shame that with the demise of the $7500 tax credit this year, Chevrolet has decided to stop making the Volt. Sales have been strong over the years, considered Chevy never advertised for it, and most sales were driven by strong word of mouth recommendations, like mine! Finally, unlike the Nissan Leaf which reported loses 25% of its rated range after 100,000 miles, a Volt blogger who has now reached 400K on this Volt, still has the original batteries, and has lost only 2% of this original range!

5 out of 5 stars, re volt

cargo , 03/26/2019

Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

I traded a 13 volt for a 19 volt . The 13 was a great commuter car flashy interior and had respectable acceleration . The gas generator made it a great all around car. Now the first drive in the 19 proved to show me the volt I always wanted ! Great acceleration much longer range (62 mi and its still cold where I live) better fuel mileage and lots of safety equipment and it doesn't scrape the front spoiler as much as my previous car. To bad GM dumped this car its a winner

5 out of 5 stars, Hybrid Convert

Ann Rodriguez , 01/15/2019

LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

This is a really nice car. I transitioned from a Scion xA to this vehicle and love it. The mileage on electric is just perfect for my mostly city driving. I have yet to fill up the gas tank because I have barely used gas. I like the vehicle's interior space and layout. It is very user friendly and easy to use when driving. The vehicle handles well in dry and wet weather. This was one of the best purchases I made.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews