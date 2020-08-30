Chevrolet Minivans for Sale Near Me
- 61,834 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$2,254 Below Market
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Locally Owned 2015 Chevrolet City Express 1-LS Compact Cargo Van. This Cargo Van is Designed for People Looking for a Fuel-Efficient, Highly Maneuverable Cargo Vehicle With a Large Capacity and a Small Exterior. ***Maryland Inspected Excellent Service History Non-Smoker Van***Notable Options: 15" Steel Wheels, 4.428 Axle Ratio, Cruise Control, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Electronic Stability Control, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Rear Door & Passenger-Side Sliding Door Glass, Rear-Window Electric Defogger and Much More!Engine:2.0L I-4MPG:24 City / 26 HwySeating:2 PassengersTransmission:2-spd CVT w/ODPower:131 @ 5200 rpmDrivetrain: Front-WheelWant a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags and $500 MemberCar processing fee (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every vehicle. Our promise is that we hand pick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a fair price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website. MemberCar is committed to provide the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will not only save you money, but it will save you time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers hassle free and allows us to focus more on the experience. Here at Member Car we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0YN2FK720545
Stock: 98082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 118,513 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500$271 Below Market
Shannon Auto Sales - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N63M0YN1FK699915
Stock: 68328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
