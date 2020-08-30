Cadillac Luxurys for Sale Near Me
$93,610Est. Loan: $1,679/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ1LR159600
Stock: CT0024
Listed since: 08-26-2019
$79,490Est. Loan: $1,418/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3GKJXLR107503
Stock: CT0003
Listed since: 07-05-2019
$89,655Est. Loan: $1,602/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ6LR173028
Stock: CT0034
Listed since: 09-09-2019
$76,590Est. Loan: $1,357/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKPHRSXLZ103671
Stock: DX970
Listed since: 11-19-2019
$70,240Est. Loan: $1,245/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKPHRS5LZ101777
Stock: DX946
Listed since: 08-08-2019
$88,800Est. Loan: $1,591/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ9LR123453
Stock: CT0010
Listed since: 07-22-2019
$93,105Est. Loan: $1,670/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ0LR129077
Stock: DX992
Listed since: 06-22-2020
$70,350Est. Loan: $1,243/mo
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKPHRS4LZ234112
Stock: CT0119
Listed since: 08-13-2020
$83,540
Radley Cadillac - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ5HR159550
Stock: CT7038
Listed since: 11-02-2016
- 2,879 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$70,000$3,953 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Crystal White Tricoat 3rd Row Seating, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, WI-FI Hotspot, Forward Collision Avoidance, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Wheels: 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Alloy w/Chrome Inserts. 4WD 6.2L V8 Odometer is 2647 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ7LR233503
Stock: 000J9360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 5,548 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$70,000$2,815 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Black Raven Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, WI-FI Hotspot, Forward Collision Avoidance, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Alloy w/Chrome Inserts. 4WD 6.2L V8 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ9LR234989
Stock: 000J9359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 8,946 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$71,500$2,874 Below Market
Jim Coleman Cadillac - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CADILLAC CERTIFIED** **6 YEAR/100,000 LIMITED WARRANTY** **ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR LIFE OF WARRANTY** **WOW EXCELLENT DEAL!!** **2ND ROW BENCH SEAT WOW SUPER RARE!!** **NAVIGATION** **1 OWNER** **CLEAN CARFAX** **HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **BLIND SPOT MONITOR** **BACKUP CAMERA** **APPLE CARPLAY** **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE** **BOSE SOUND SYSTEM** **HEATED REAR OUTBOARD** **2ND AND 3RD ROW OVERHEAD DVD** **FIXED RUNNING BOARDS** **DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE** **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE:Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safety Alert Seat** **DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE: Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking** Fresh Oil Change, 4WD, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reverse Automatic Braking, Safety Alert Seat. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 14/21 City/Highway MPG At Jim Coleman, we offer new cars in Bethesda. Silver Spring, Rockville, Gaithersburg and the Washington D.C. Area, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for. For years, our financial staff at Jim Coleman has offered expert advice for those seeking a great car loan or lease. Our service doesn't stop there. Bethesda customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of car parts. You can reach Jim Coleman any time by filling out our contact form, by calling us or simply visiting our Bethesda dealerships.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7LR208377
Stock: P4411
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 10,473 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,831$2,870 Below Market
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Sport Edition Black **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ONE OWNER**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH**, **QUAD CAPTAINS CHAIRS**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **4G LTE WI-FI(R) HOTSPOT AVAIL**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **FORWARD COLLISION ALERT**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT**, **ANDROID AUTO**, 6.2L V8, 4WD, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Wheels: 22" 7-Spoke Silver Finish Alloy (DISC).Clean CARFAX.The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ8LR190869
Stock: 210042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 8,418 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$79,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $101,035.00, Platinum Edition, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, 22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheels, Heated & A/C Ventilated Front Seats with Massage & so much more...... 2019 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum *Black Raven on Jet Black With Jet Black Accents *ONLY 8,418 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $101,035.00 *22'' Wheels, 6-spoke Chrome ($1,900) *All Weather Floor Mats ($235) *Chrome Exhaust Tip ($140) *All Weather Cargo Mat ($85) *Wheel Lock Kit ($85) *Engine 6.2L V8 *Transmission, 10 SPD Automatic *The Top of the Line Platinum PKG adds: - Power-retracting side steps -Upgraded power front seats with massaging function -Upgraded leather upholstery - A cooled front-seat center console -Two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests). *Other Standard Features include: -Adaptive cruise control -Rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display -A more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking -A sunroof - Power-folding second-row seats -A head-up display -A camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror is actually a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle) -The Driver Awareness package (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking) *Standard electronic features include: -The CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen) -OnStar (with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi) -A surround-view parking camera system -A customizable gauge cluster display -A navigation system -Five USB ports -A wireless device charging pad -A Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio. -An adaptive suspension -LED headlights -Automatic wipers -Front and rear parking sensors -Automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist -A hands-free liftgate -Remote start - Three-zone automatic climate control -A heated and power-adjustable steering wheel - Power-adjustable pedals -Leather upholstery -Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats - Driver-seat memory settings -Heated rear seats - Power-folding split third-row seats. *6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ0KR250633
Stock: 20776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,307 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$79,930
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Satin Steel Metallic Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4WD Original MSRP $95,430, Navigation, Moonroof, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Entertainment, Power Folding Rear Seats, WiFi Hotspot, LED Lights, Only 5k miles, Sport Edition Package *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** COOLED SEATS / HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** REAR ENTERTAINMENT / DVD, *** 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING, *** 4WD / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *** REMOTE START, *** HEADS UP DISPLAY, *** BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE CALLING, *** FRONT PARK ASSIST, *** REAR PARK ASSIST, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SPORT EDITION: * GLOSS BLACK GRILLE SURROUND, FRONT GRILLE, LOWER FASCIA TRIM, BODYSIDE MOLDINGS, WINDOW SURROUND, REAR APPLIQUE * WHEELS, 22' ALLOY WITH MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY(R) & ANDROID AUTO(R) CAPABILITY PROVIDED BY APPLE & GOOGLE, AVAILABLE WITH COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES, CADILLAC COLLECTION, SEATS,12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, SEATS, 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER W/ HEATED OUTBOARD POSITIONS, SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLIT- BENCH, POWER FOLD, SEATS, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, WIRELESS CHARGING, MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, POWER RAKE & TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN & POWER-ADJUSTABLE PEDAL, ASSIST STEPS, RAINSENSE WIPERS, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED OUTSIDE MIRROR, W/TURN SIGNAL, DOOR HANDLES, ILLUMINATED, STEERING COLUMN, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC, WHEELS, 22' ALLOY W/ MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH LIFTGATE, POWER, HANDS FREE, TEEN DRIVER SETTINGS, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING, AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, SENSOR, VEHICLE INCLINATION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, SURROUND VISION, FORWARD/REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING, INTELLIBEAM(R) HEADLAMPS, RADIO, HD, SIRIUSXM RADIO + SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY, BOSE(R) CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 16 SPEAKERS, AIRBAGS, FRONTAL AND SIDE - IMPACT, FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, DRIVER INBOARD SEAT MOUNTED, SIDE-IMPACT AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT FOR ALL ROWS IN OUTBOARD SEAT POSITIONS, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Safety Alert Seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer. Price includes all applicable incentives and not everyone may qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ9LR206677
Stock: R206677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 4,458 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$81,985
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Crystal White Tricoat Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4wd, Navigation, Moonroof, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Entertainment, Power Running Boards, Power Folding Rear Seats, WiFi Hotspot, LED Lights, Only 4k miles, Original MSRP $98,385 *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** COOLED SEATS / HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** REAR ENTERTAINMENT / DVD, *** 7 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING, *** 4WD / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *** REMOTE START, *** HEADS UP DISPLAY, *** BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE CALLING, *** FRONT PARK ASSIST, *** REAR PARK ASSIST, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY(R) & ANDROID AUTO(R) CAPABILITY PROVIDED BY APPLE & GOOGLE, AVAILABLE WITH COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES, CADILLAC COLLECTION, SEATS,12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, SEATS, 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER W/ HEATED OUTBOARD POSITIONS, SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLIT- BENCH, POWER FOLD, SEATS, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, WIRELESS CHARGING, MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, POWER RAKE & TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN & POWER-ADJUSTABLE PEDAL, ASSIST STEPS, POWER RETRACTABLE, RAINSENSE WIPERS, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED OUTSIDE MIRROR, W/TURN SIGNAL, DOOR HANDLES, ILLUMINATED, STEERING COLUMN, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC, 22' WHEELS, 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM LIFTGATE, POWER, HANDS FREE, TEEN DRIVER SETTINGS, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING, AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, SENSOR, VEHICLE INCLINATION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, SURROUND VISION, FORWARD/REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING, INTELLIBEAM(R) HEADLAMPS, RADIO, HD, SIRIUSXM RADIO + SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY, BOSE(R) CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, 16 SPEAKERS, AIRBAGS, FRONTAL AND SIDE - IMPACT, FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, DRIVER INBOARD SEAT MOUNTED, SIDE-IMPACT AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT FOR ALL ROWS IN OUTBOARD SEAT POSITIONS, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Safety Alert Seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Traction control, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer. Price includes all applicable incentives and not everyone may qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ4LR200107
Stock: R200107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 4,750 miles7 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,000
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Black Odometer is 14152 miles below market average! Country Buick GMC Big City Selection and Savings. Small Town Integrity and Hospitality. Completely Transparent - No Hassle Sales Experience. Check out our Huge Inventory and Super Savings.Great Selection To Choose From... Chevrolet... GMC... Ford... Nissan... Honda... Toyota.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7KR115938
Stock: P6453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury8,358 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$72,000
Jim Coleman Cadillac - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CADILLAC CERTIFIED** **6 YEAR/100,000 LIMITED WARRANTY** **ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR LIFE OF WARRANTY** **WOW EXCELLENT DEAL!!** **1 OWNER** **CLEAN CARFAX** **NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF** **HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS** **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE** **BLIND SPOT MONITOR** **HEATED REAR SEATS** **HEADS UP DISPLAY** **OVERHEAD REAR DVD SYSTEM** **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE:Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safety Alert Seat** 4WD, Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Safety Alert Seat. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 14/21 City/Highway MPG At Jim Coleman, we offer new cars in Bethesda. Silver Spring, Rockville, Gaithersburg and the Washington D.C. Area, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for. For years, our financial staff at Jim Coleman has offered expert advice for those seeking a great car loan or lease. Our service doesn't stop there. Bethesda customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of car parts. You can reach Jim Coleman any time by filling out our contact form, by calling us or simply visiting our Bethesda dealerships.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJXLR202756
Stock: P4449
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
