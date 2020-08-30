Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $101,035.00, Platinum Edition, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, 22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheels, Heated & A/C Ventilated Front Seats with Massage & so much more...... 2019 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum *Black Raven on Jet Black With Jet Black Accents *ONLY 8,418 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $101,035.00 *22'' Wheels, 6-spoke Chrome ($1,900) *All Weather Floor Mats ($235) *Chrome Exhaust Tip ($140) *All Weather Cargo Mat ($85) *Wheel Lock Kit ($85) *Engine 6.2L V8 *Transmission, 10 SPD Automatic *The Top of the Line Platinum PKG adds: - Power-retracting side steps -Upgraded power front seats with massaging function -Upgraded leather upholstery - A cooled front-seat center console -Two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests). *Other Standard Features include: -Adaptive cruise control -Rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display -A more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking -A sunroof - Power-folding second-row seats -A head-up display -A camera-based rearview mirror system (the rearview mirror is actually a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle) -The Driver Awareness package (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking) *Standard electronic features include: -The CUE infotainment interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen) -OnStar (with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi) -A surround-view parking camera system -A customizable gauge cluster display -A navigation system -Five USB ports -A wireless device charging pad -A Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio. -An adaptive suspension -LED headlights -Automatic wipers -Front and rear parking sensors -Automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist -A hands-free liftgate -Remote start - Three-zone automatic climate control -A heated and power-adjustable steering wheel - Power-adjustable pedals -Leather upholstery -Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats - Driver-seat memory settings -Heated rear seats - Power-folding split third-row seats. *6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4DKJ0KR250633

Stock: 20776

Certified Pre-Owned: No

