Cadillac Coupes for Sale Near Me
- certified
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury46,345 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,973$4,843 Below Market
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Phantom Gray Metallic Cadillac ATS 2.0L AWD Turbo Luxury Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Original MSRP $50,365, Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, 1-Owner, Black Suede Shift Knob (LPO), Black Suede Steering Wheel (LPO), Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, WHEELS, 18' PAINTED ALUMINUM *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *** REMOTE START, *** BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE CALLING, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SEATING PACKAGE * MEMORY SEAT ADJUSTER * PWR SEAT ADJUST DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY * ADAPTIVE REMOTE VEHICLE START * AUTO DIMMING INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR * MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED & PWR W/ DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * REAR VISION CAMERA SYSTEM, AIRBAGS, DRIVER & FRONT PASS. FRONTAL AND KNEE FRONT/OUTBOARD RR HEAD CURTAIN AND SIDE, REAR THORAX FOR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE(R) WITH EMBEDDED ONSTAR CONNECTED NAVIGATION, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED & PWR W/ DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING, POWER SUNROOF, PWR SEAT ADJUST DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY, SEAT, REAR SPLIT-FOLDING WITH ARM REST, PASS THROUGH, WINDSHIELD WIPERS, RAINSENSE, MIDNIGHT CHROME ACCENT GRILLE, SPORT SUSPENSION, WIRELESS CHARGING, PERFORMANCE BREMBO FRT BRAKES, SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LUXURY PACKAGE: * FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST * SEAT, REAR SPLIT-FOLDING WITH ARM REST, PASS THROUGH, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: * DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CADILLAC (CUE) & NAVIGATION: * EMBEDDED NAVIGATION * POWER OUTLET, 110V * BOSE SURROUND SOUND, 4G LTE WI-FI (R) HOTSPOT CAPABLE, WHEELS, 18' POLISHED ALLOY ABS brakes, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Rear Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX6G0112009
Stock: R015337A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 10,799 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX7H0122520
Stock: 19149506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,719 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,450$499 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL1EDXB0104950
Stock: P4950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 77,880 miles24 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,981$200 Below Market
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA1E35D0157586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,315 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,500
Jim Coleman Cadillac - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CADILLAC CERTIFIED** **6 YEAR/100,000 LIMITED WARRANTY** **ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR LIFE OF WARRANTY** **WOW EXCELLENT DEAL!!** **1 OWNER** **CLEAN CARFAX** **NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF** **HEATED FRONT SEATS** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **18 INCH MACHINE PAINTED WHEELS** **PERFORMANCE PACKAGE** **DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE:Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert** Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Wheels: 18' x 8' Machined-Finish Painted Alloy. Recent Arrival! Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/27 City/Highway MPG At Jim Coleman, we offer new cars in Bethesda. Silver Spring, Rockville, Gaithersburg and the Washington D.C. Area, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for. For years, our financial staff at Jim Coleman has offered expert advice for those seeking a great car loan or lease. Our service doesn't stop there. Bethesda customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of car parts. You can reach Jim Coleman any time by filling out our contact form, by calling us or simply visiting our Bethesda dealerships.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RS3H0201109
Stock: PR4447
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 17,959 miles955 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$24,998$1,208 Below Market
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
Located 955 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX0J0110560
Stock: 18959948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,240 miles53 mi awayFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$23,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.original sticker price was $77K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1949205-2014-cadillac-elr **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac ELR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
82 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6RM1E47EU601874
Stock: C1874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,835 miles2,239 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFree home delivery available*
$21,590$587 Below Market
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
Located 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DJ1E38D0115848
Stock: 2000629414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 13,742 miles2,239 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$26,990
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
Located 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX9H0141801
Stock: 2000614466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 13,599 miles904 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$25,998
CarMax Independence - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Independence / Missouri
Located 904 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MO, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX9G0110108
Stock: 19267271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,935 miles588 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$22,998
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
Located 588 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX8G0164262
Stock: 19217256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,816 miles758 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$26,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Located 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX1H0187199
Stock: 2000605669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,847 miles463 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$31,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
Located 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AD1RSXH0195350
Stock: 19359301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,644 miles429 mi awayShips to 20147*
$22,998
CarMax Fort Wayne - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Located 429 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX9G0164329
Stock: 19167556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,369 miles380 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$44,990$396 Below Market
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
Located 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP5D0156431
Stock: 2000630473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 25,925 miles224 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$24,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
Located 224 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC1RS4G0151992
Stock: 2000602920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 23,638 miles2,327 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$26,998
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
Located 2,327 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX6H0157534
Stock: 18908221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,770 miles1,206 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$27,998
CarMax Cy-Fair - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
Located 1,206 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX1J0176387
Stock: 19198797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.