2016 Phantom Gray Metallic Cadillac ATS 2.0L AWD Turbo Luxury Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Original MSRP $50,365, Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, 1-Owner, Black Suede Shift Knob (LPO), Black Suede Steering Wheel (LPO), Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, WHEELS, 18' PAINTED ALUMINUM *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL, *** REMOTE START, *** BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE CALLING, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** LEATHER SEATS, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SEATING PACKAGE * MEMORY SEAT ADJUSTER * PWR SEAT ADJUST DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY * ADAPTIVE REMOTE VEHICLE START * AUTO DIMMING INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR * MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED & PWR W/ DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * REAR VISION CAMERA SYSTEM, AIRBAGS, DRIVER & FRONT PASS. FRONTAL AND KNEE FRONT/OUTBOARD RR HEAD CURTAIN AND SIDE, REAR THORAX FOR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE(R) WITH EMBEDDED ONSTAR CONNECTED NAVIGATION, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED & PWR W/ DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING, POWER SUNROOF, PWR SEAT ADJUST DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY, SEAT, REAR SPLIT-FOLDING WITH ARM REST, PASS THROUGH, WINDSHIELD WIPERS, RAINSENSE, MIDNIGHT CHROME ACCENT GRILLE, SPORT SUSPENSION, WIRELESS CHARGING, PERFORMANCE BREMBO FRT BRAKES, SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LUXURY PACKAGE: * FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST * SEAT, REAR SPLIT-FOLDING WITH ARM REST, PASS THROUGH, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: * DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CADILLAC (CUE) & NAVIGATION: * EMBEDDED NAVIGATION * POWER OUTLET, 110V * BOSE SURROUND SOUND, 4G LTE WI-FI (R) HOTSPOT CAPABLE, WHEELS, 18' POLISHED ALLOY ABS brakes, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Rear Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: 1G6AH1RX6G0112009

Stock: R015337A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-25-2020