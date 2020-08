Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.6L 6 cyl engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD 's 3.6L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD at the price we are offering. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! A/C is ice cold! Fully loaded interior. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GD5GD4BF275956

Stock: 11916

Certified Pre-Owned: No