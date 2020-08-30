Buick Sedans for Sale Near Me
- 67,049 miles16 mi away2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500$3,918 Below Market
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV1C9214628
Stock: D9733A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 68,719 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,686 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK6G4156106
Stock: DC119473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$952 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.6L 6 cyl engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD 's 3.6L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Buick LACROSSE CXL ONE OWNER AWD at the price we are offering. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! A/C is ice cold! Fully loaded interior. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5GD4BF275956
Stock: 11916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,607 miles19 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,475$1,906 Below Market
Ammoury Auto - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5GDXBF152374
Stock: 1674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,134 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$12,999$610 Below Market
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5GR7EF159174
Stock: B13755A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,411 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998$2,362 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SS8HU162337
Stock: 19149517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,911 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,949$1,749 Below Market
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Safe, serene luxury abounds in our 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Sedan shown in Mocha Steel Metallic. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 offering 303hp while coupled with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team, along with a flowing aerodynamic design and tight suspension offers near 28mpg on the open road and helps our refined LaCross deliver perfect acceleration in any environment. Our LaCrosse Premium I has crisp sculptural beauty enhanced by a bold grille, sunroof, xenon headlight, heated mirrors, and 19-inch chrome wheels. An elegant yet functional layout greets you in the quiet, luxurious Premium I cabin. It is content-rich, featuring amenities such as a 110-volt power outlet, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, and split-folding rear seatbacks. You'll enjoy world-class comfort with heated 8-way power front seats while the 8-inch-diagonal full-color screen with drag-and-swipe gestures makes it easy to use the car's technology. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 11-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and smartphone app integration keep you connected and content. Safety is also paramount at Buick, emphasized by adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure, and forward-collision warning systems as well as ABS, OnStar, and numerous airbags. You'll even have a vibrating Safety Alert driver seat. Travel is first-class each time you enter LaCrosse. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G38CF105687
Stock: SCB1359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- certified
2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence19,969 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,972$776 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Very Nice 1 Owner GM Certified Super Low Mileage 2017 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring Sedan with only 17k Original Miles!!! Loaded with Drivers Confidence Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SSXHU162149
Stock: CP62149
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 119,937 miles19 mi awayFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Buick LACROSSE CXL AWD ONE OWNER is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Best Auto of Manassas INC have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.6L 6 cyl engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With the 3.6L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Buick LACROSSE CXL AWD ONE OWNER . We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 367-0402 or come by to see if you qualify. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Mount Vernon! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs and drives great! Smooth as silk! A/C is ice cold! Powerful, luxurious ride. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5EDXBF203470
Stock: 11902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,102 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$23,000$1,055 Below Market
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SS3HU213517
Stock: CP90326A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence26,172 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,922$978 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Very Nice 1 Owner GM Certified Super Low Mileage 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence Edition with over 13 Service Records Since New!!! Loaded with Drivers Confidence Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS5HU161359
Stock: CA61359
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 33,633 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,370 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring Group Back-Up Camera, Leather, Bluetooth, Driver Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 8-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshade, Power windows. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SKXG4136059
Stock: 000K1162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 71,395 miles7 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$590 Below Market
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Buick LeSabre is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this LeSabre's mileage reads low at 71,395. We here at JNM Auto Sales want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near The Plains. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K55U278590
Stock: 4655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,014 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Jim Coleman Toyota - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5GV4AF174985
Stock: P10655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 49,447 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,982
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582X81202146
Stock: 202146-87
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick LaCrosse Preferred21,493 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,250
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Thank you for your interest in one of King Auto's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Buick LaCrosse Preferred certified with 21,491mi. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Buick LaCrosse Preferred is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Buick -- This Buick LaCrosse Preferred speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick LaCrosse Preferred will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZN5SS8JU106920
Stock: P15457A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 48,298 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PR5SK7H4115758
Stock: 19253965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,992 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,998
CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PP5SK8G4166576
Stock: 19266494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.