Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Buick LACROSSE CXL AWD ONE OWNER is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Best Auto of Manassas INC have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.6L 6 cyl engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With the 3.6L 6 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Buick LACROSSE CXL AWD ONE OWNER . We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Best Auto of Manassas INC we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 367-0402 or come by to see if you qualify. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Mount Vernon! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs and drives great! Smooth as silk! A/C is ice cold! Powerful, luxurious ride. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GD5EDXBF203470

Stock: 11902

Certified Pre-Owned: No

