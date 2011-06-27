Buick Hybrids for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,999Great Deal | $610 below market
2014 Buick LaCrosse Base47,134 miles25 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5GR7EF159174
Stock: B13755A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,250
2013 Buick Regal Base86,736 miles17 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5ER1D9169122
Stock: 9984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- $23,990Fair Deal | $610 below market
2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence18,330 miles2,345 miles awayFree home delivery*
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Located 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZXKU101646
Stock: 2000624039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $23,590
2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence17,942 miles2,271 miles awayFree home delivery*
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
Located 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ1JU130953
Stock: 2000633424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $14,990
2013 Buick LaCrosse Base31,100 miles2,412 miles awayFree home delivery*
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
Located 2,412 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5ER1DF205051
Stock: 2000627447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $17,590
2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group21,096 miles321 miles awayFree home delivery*
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
Located 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR4EF200583
Stock: 2000636961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$17,998
2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group43,223 miles440 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Louisville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Louisville / Kentucky
Located 440 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Louisville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Louisville / Kentucky

Located 440 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Price assumes final purchase will be made in KY, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR3FF178545
Stock: 19213801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,998
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group51,751 miles808 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
Located 808 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida

Located 808 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER7CF336395
Stock: 19336131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,998
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group81,398 miles2,284 miles away2 AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
Located 2,284 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California

Located 2,284 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER2DF297720
Stock: 19115156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
