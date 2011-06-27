Buick Hybrids for Sale

9 listings
Applied Filters
Within 25 miles
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20122019
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$25K
Price

Rating

Mileage

15K90K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Fuel Economy

2530
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $12,999Great Deal | $610 below market

    2014 Buick LaCrosse Base

    47,134 miles
    25 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

    Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GA5GR7EF159174
    Stock: B13755A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $9,250

    2013 Buick Regal Base

    86,736 miles
    17 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Montgomery County - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2G4GR5ER1D9169122
    Stock: 9984A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-09-2020

  • $23,990Fair Deal | $610 below market

    2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    18,330 miles
    2,345 miles away
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California

    Located 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4ZP5SZXKU101646
    Stock: 2000624039
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $23,590

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    17,942 miles
    2,271 miles away
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California

    Located 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ1JU130953
    Stock: 2000633424
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $14,990

    2013 Buick LaCrosse Base

    31,100 miles
    2,412 miles away
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California

    Located 2,412 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GA5ER1DF205051
    Stock: 2000627447
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $17,590

    2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    21,096 miles
    321 miles away
    Free home delivery*

    Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina

    Located 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GB5GR4EF200583
    Stock: 2000636961
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • New Listing
    $17,998

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    43,223 miles
    440 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Louisville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Louisville / Kentucky

    Located 440 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KY, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GB5GR3FF178545
    Stock: 19213801
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,998

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    51,751 miles
    808 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida

    Located 808 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GC5ER7CF336395
    Stock: 19336131
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,998

    2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    81,398 miles
    2,284 miles away
    2 Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California

    Located 2,284 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4GC5ER2DF297720
    Stock: 19115156
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Hybrid

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.