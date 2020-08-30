Buick Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me

3 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    Exterior
    Interior
    28 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $31,560

    Est. Loan: $453/mo
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    1,707 miles
    593 mi away
    Ships to 20147*

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II

    41,382 miles
    1,950 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Free home delivery available*

    $18,990

    Know The Deal

You may be interested in one of the following Buick searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Hatchback
Filtering by
Buick
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.