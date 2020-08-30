Buick Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 27,314 miles537 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$23,198$1,701 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Morrow - Morrow / Georgia
Located 537 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N50KG330668
Stock: 7SXW5K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 36,500 miles989 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Great Deal
$23,178$754 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Located 989 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N51KG341601
Stock: 7SCBM0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 18,719 miles1,356 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$24,499
Enterprise Car Sales NE San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Located 1,356 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N5XKG304563
Stock: 7RG2P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 23,796 miles756 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$23,998$774 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Located 756 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG370333
Stock: 7SM02G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 24,167 miles2,406 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$22,999$536 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Redwood City - Redwood City / California
Located 2,406 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N53KG349540
Stock: 7SW28Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 25,175 miles815 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$24,198$446 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Located 815 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N55KG367702
Stock: 7SC28H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,560 miles2,397 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$22,599$436 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro - San Leandro / California
Located 2,397 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N55KG343139
Stock: 7SNCMH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 23,330 miles2,238 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$23,499
Enterprise Car Sales Vista - Vista / California
Located 2,238 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N59KG339952
Stock: 7SNBJR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 28,150 miles2,386 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$22,799$368 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Concord - Concord / California
Located 2,386 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG345187
Stock: 7S7C73
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 17,281 miles2,260 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$24,499
Enterprise Car Sales Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Located 2,260 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N57KG351193
Stock: 7SFVGD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 12,616 miles2,336 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$24,998
CarMax Modesto - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Modesto / California
Located 2,336 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N5XKG300142
Stock: 19055146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,337 miles2,264 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$24,499
Enterprise Car Sales Huntington Beach - Huntington Beach / California
Located 2,264 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG351104
Stock: 7SW71P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,403 miles243 mi awayHome delivery available*
$23,999
Enterprise Car Sales Greensboro - Greensboro / North Carolina
Located 243 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WJ3N59KG350549
Stock: 7SG3TP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 27,518 miles33 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$25,498
Passport Mazda - Suitland / Maryland
Located 33 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*One Owner* *Clean Carfax* *Under Factory Warranty* *Convertible* *Super Fun!!* *Drop the top and go!*Jump into, imagine yourself putting the top down and driving down a windy highway that opens up to the view of the ocean!With 40+ lenders available, we will get you the best financing terms.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.21/29 City/Highway MPGCome see our state-of-the-art facility at the most convenient location off I495. We invite you to check out our specials at https://www.passportmazda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WH3N54KG349501
Stock: B1516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 35,678 miles817 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFree home delivery available*Fair Deal
$21,990
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Located 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N5XGG102196
Stock: 2000650906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 39,690 miles41 mi awayShips free to 20147*
$19,097
CarMax Brandywine - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brandywine / Maryland
Located 41 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Cascada Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04WT3N53GG104436
Stock: 18911025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
