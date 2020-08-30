Buick Convertibles for Sale Near Me

16 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 16 out of 16 listings
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    27,314 miles
    537 mi away
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $23,198

    $1,701 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    36,500 miles
    989 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $23,178

    $754 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    18,719 miles
    1,356 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $24,499

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    23,796 miles
    756 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $23,998

    $774 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    24,167 miles
    2,406 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $22,999

    $536 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    25,175 miles
    815 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $24,198

    $446 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Red
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    29,560 miles
    2,397 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $22,599

    $436 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    23,330 miles
    2,238 mi away
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $23,499

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Black
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    28,150 miles
    2,386 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Good Deal

    $22,799

    $368 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    17,281 miles
    2,260 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $24,499

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    12,616 miles
    2,336 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*
    Fair Deal

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    16,337 miles
    2,264 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $24,499

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Sport Touring in Black
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Sport Touring

    21,403 miles
    243 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $23,999

    Know The Deal
  • 2019 Buick Cascada Premium in Red
    used

    2019 Buick Cascada Premium

    27,518 miles
    33 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Home delivery available*

    $25,498

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Buick Cascada Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick Cascada Premium

    35,678 miles
    817 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Free home delivery available*
    Fair Deal

    $21,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Buick Cascada Premium in White
    used

    2016 Buick Cascada Premium

    39,690 miles
    41 mi away
    Ships free to 20147*

    $19,097

    Details
Showing 1 - 16 out of 16 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Convertible
Filtering by
Buick
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.