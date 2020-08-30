BMW Hybrids for Sale Near Me
$63,320Est. Loan: $1,147/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Black Sapphire Metallic2.0L 4-Cylinder, AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Adaptive M Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, BMW Assist eCall, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Connected Package Pro, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Gesture Control, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, LED Fog Lights, Lumbar Support, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside.Factory MSRP: $63,320
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5P9C0XMFJ92044
Stock: B10008
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$55,420Est. Loan: $1,006/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive. 330e xDrive trim, Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, Gesture Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus. BMW 330e xDrive with Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5P9C01MFJ92546
Stock: MFJ92546
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$60,395Est. Loan: $1,079/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 AWD Automatic Carbon Black Metallic2.0L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, Automatic, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Rhombicle Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Connected Package Pro, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Package 2, M Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowline, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" M Double-Spoke (Style 698M).Factory MSRP: $60,395
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C01L9D45726
Stock: B01197
Listed since: 07-11-2020
$54,435Est. Loan: $969/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, All Wheel Drive. Jet Black exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior, xDrive30e trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Jet Black exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C04L9D13983
Stock: D13983DX
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$51,395Est. Loan: $913/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sunroof, NAV, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo. Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC MOONROOF, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included. BMW xDrive30e with Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C06L9D52915
Stock: L9D52915
Listed since: 07-20-2020
$57,320Est. Loan: $1,022/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Power Liftgate, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. Alpine White exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included. BMW xDrive30e with Alpine White exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C07L9D50428
Stock: L9D50428
Listed since: 07-20-2020
$52,445Est. Loan: $932/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, Alloy Wheels. Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC MOONROOF, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS. BMW xDrive30e with Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C09L9D52908
Stock: L9D52908
Listed since: 07-21-2020
$50,735Est. Loan: $901/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, Alloy Wheels. Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C09L9D47465
Stock: L9D47465
Listed since: 07-14-2020
$55,085Est. Loan: $981/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE. Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C01L9D50439
Stock: L9D50439
Listed since: 07-14-2020
$59,395Est. Loan: $1,060/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS. Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Mocha Vernasca Leather interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Heated Front Seats, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and front cross-traffic alert, Extended Collision Mitigation, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS. BMW xDrive30e with Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Mocha Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C00L9D50402
Stock: L9D50402
Listed since: 07-14-2020
$53,935Est. Loan: $960/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE. xDrive30e trim, Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Alpine White exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C08L9D50387
Stock: L9D50387
Listed since: 07-16-2020
$54,535Est. Loan: $971/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. xDrive30e trim, Alpine White exterior and Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Alpine White exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C02L9D50434
Stock: L9D50434
Listed since: 07-16-2020
$52,085Est. Loan: $925/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. xDrive30e trim, Jet Black exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Jet Black exterior and Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C0XL9D52898
Stock: L9D52898
Listed since: 07-20-2020
$55,635Est. Loan: $991/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, TRAILER HITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS. Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior, xDrive30e trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, TRAILER HITCH, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C03L9D45890
Stock: L9D45890
Listed since: 07-13-2020
2020 BMW i8ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$166,095Est. Loan: $2,675/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera. i8 trim, Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Giga Amido Full Perforated Lea interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, All Wheel Drive. BMW i8 with Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Giga Amido Full Perforated Lea interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 369 HP at 5800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i8 with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z6C06L7F53701
Stock: L7F53701
Listed since: 08-17-2020
$55,335Est. Loan: $985/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, TRAILER HITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. xDrive30e trim, Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE (STYLE 693) Ferric grey, Tires: 245/50R19 AS Run-Flat, TRAILER HITCH, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, rear cross-traffic alert, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW xDrive30e with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C06L9D45771
Stock: L9D45771
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 20,335 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,896$8,142 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $97,095.00 MSRP, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE LED ROOF, COMFORT KEYLESS ENTRY, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!The car is in great shape. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history, and full maintenance records. The Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty is in effect until 05/2022 and Unlimited Miles. Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7J2C37HG497772
Stock: BHG497772
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 13,995 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,598$6,831 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $63,385.00 MSRP, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, WIRELESS CHARGING, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, ACC STOP&GO + ACTIVE DRIVE AST, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!This car is in great shape. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Inspection, and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history and full maintenance records. The BMW Certified Warranty is in effect until 09/2022 with Unlimited Miles! Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C5XJB084035
Stock: BJB084035
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
