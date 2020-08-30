BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Heated Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive. 330e xDrive trim, Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, Gesture Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus. BMW 330e xDrive with Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA5P9C01MFJ92546

Stock: MFJ92546

Listed since: 07-23-2020