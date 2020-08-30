BMW Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$55,295Est. Loan: $982/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW i3 120Ah w/Range Extender 4D Hatchback Electric LEV3-SULEV30 170hp RWD Automatic Imperial Blue Metallic w/Frozen Gray AccentFactory MSRP: $55,295
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P4C02L7G28933
Stock: B01268
Listed since: 08-29-2020
$52,295Est. Loan: $831/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... MOONROOF. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Tera Dark Truffle Vernasca Lea interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTERA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Fr & 19" x 5.5" Rr BMW i Turbine-spoke, Style 428, Dark Oak Wood Trim, Smoker's Package, Tera Full Leather Interior, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, MOONROOF, PARKING ASSISTANT. BMW i3 with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Tera Dark Truffle Vernasca Lea interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C02L7G33960
Stock: L7G33960
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$54,045Est. Loan: $964/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trim. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW s with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C06L7G33964
Stock: L7G33964
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$46,595Est. Loan: $730/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C00L7G37120
Stock: L7G37120
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$45,445Est. Loan: $710/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. i3 trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C02L7G32937
Stock: L7G32937
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$56,145Est. Loan: $1,002/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. s trim, Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial. BMW s with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C0XL7G36026
Stock: L7G36026
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$48,495Est. Loan: $761/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System. BMW i3 with Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P2C05L7G35976
Stock: L7G35976
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$53,495Est. Loan: $857/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... MOONROOF, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY + DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Navigation System, MOONROOF, harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BMW s with Imperial Blue Metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
113 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P6C0XL7G20283
Stock: L7G20283
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$52,095Est. Loan: $926/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, MOONROOF, GIGA WORLD, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior, i3 trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESGiga World : Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Fr & 19" x 5.5" Rr BMW i Turbine-spoke, Style 428, Smoker's Package, Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Moonroof : BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P4C08L7G13756
Stock: L7G13756
Listed since: 06-10-2020
$54,045Est. Loan: $962/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, MOONROOF, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior, s trim. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESMOONROOF. BMW s with Fluid Black non metallic exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 181 HP at 4800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
100 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY8P8C07L7G42706
Stock: L7G42706
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,715 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,000$3,316 Below Market
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black 2017 BMW 3 Series 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TurbochargedOdometer is 9016 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C58HG453089
Stock: ALL027535A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 10,528 miles25 mi awayTitle issue, Personal Use
$47,999$6,002 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $73,345.00, Luxury PKG, Head-Up Display, Panorama Roof, Gesture Control, Rear View Camera, 19" Wheels, Active Driving Assistant, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, & so much more.............. 2019 BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo *Glacier Silver Metallic ($550) on Black Dakota Leather *ONLY 10,528 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $73,345.00 *Luxury PKG ($500): -Luxury Line -Rear Seat Back Adjustment *Head-Up Display ($1,000): -Gesture Control *19" Wheels *Rear View Camera *Chrome Line Exterior *Ambient Lighting *Panoramic Moonroof *Power Front Seats *Sport Seats *Lumbar Support *Heated Front Seats *Active Protection *Active Driving Assistant *Automatic Climate Control *Apple CarPlay *Gesture Control *WiFi Hotspot *Navigation System *SiriusXM Radio *Still Under Full Factory Warranty up to 06-18-2023 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJV6C53KBK09009
Stock: 20661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW i313,542 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,897$597 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 13,542! i3 trim. Heated Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESPARK DISTANCE CONTROL. BMW i3 with Fluid Black w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent exterior and Atelier European Dark interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "The i3 is quite lightweight for a battery-electric car, abetting its agile nature and quick acceleration. Other manufacturers still have a ways to go to catch up to BMW in this choice of material.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z2C55JVE61904
Stock: E61904PB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 18,631 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,999$990 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
GREAT MILES 18,631! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input BMW 330i xDrive with Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Oyster interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, WIRELESS CHARGING Adjustable Front Armrest, WiFi Hotspot, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices that offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; upscale, spacious interior with logical and easy-to-use controls.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C33HG826621
Stock: 826621PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 12,288 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995$375 Below Market
Moore Cadillac of Dulles - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Fluid Black w/Highlight BMW i Blue BMW i3 94Ah w/Range Extender, Original MSRP $55,695, TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE: ACC STOP&GO + Active Drive AST Bmw Online And Bmw APPS Connected App Compatibility Navigation System MEGA (SENSATEC AND CLOTH: Andesite Dark Matt Trim Floor Mats, PARK ASSISTANT PACKAGE: Park Distance Control Parking Assistant Rear View Camera, TERA 19' Alloy Wheel. Navigation, Moonroof, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats *** NAVIGATION GPS NAVI, *** HEATED SEATS, *** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *** REAR BACK UP CAMERA, *** ONE OWNER!, *** FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, , Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Purchase with Confidence, The Moore Cadillac 5 / 30 Guarantee. If you don't like the vehicle for any reason simply return it within 5 days of purchase for a full refund. Still not certain? Within 30 days we'll credit the purchase price against any in stock vehicle. See guarantee guidelines for details and disclaimer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C30HV892018
Stock: 11878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 76,525 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$1,772 Below Market
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WE HAVE A 2016 BMW 328I X-DRIVE BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM** REAR BACK UP CAMERA** KEYLESS ENTRY** PANO ROOF** HEATED SEATS** PREMIUM SPORT WHEELS** ADJUSTABLE REAR WING** SMOOTH & COMFORTABLE RIDE** VA INSPECTED** FINANCE IS AVAILABLE!! FOR MORE INFO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL DIRECTLY AT 703-368-7777KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Enhanced Usb & Bluetooth with Smartphone Integration, Navigation System, Premium Package. This BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Luxury Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Paddle Shifter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C59GG501576
Stock: 1576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 62,862 miles8 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,592$692 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 BMW 3 Series 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive Mineral Gray Metallic 3 Series 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Mineral Gray Metallic, Black W Dakota Upholstery Leather.23/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C32HG826920
Stock: 826920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 12,066 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $50,545.00, Range Extender, Technology & Driving Assistance PKG, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Active Cruise Control ACC with Stop & GO, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound, Satellite Radio & so much more........ 2016 BMW i3 Range Extender *Capparis White/BMW I Frozen Bl Exterior and Mega (Sensatec and Cloth) Interior *ONLY 12,066 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $50,545.00 *Tech + Driving Assist PKG ($2,500): -BMW Online & BMW Apps -ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant -Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information -Navigation Professional System *Harmon/Kardon Premium System ($800) -19-inch alloy wheels -LED lighting (automatic headlights, taillights and running lights) -Automatic wipers -Auto-dimming mirrors -Cruise control -Automatic climate control -Heated manually adjustable front seats -"SensaTec" premium vinyl and cloth upholstery - 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks -A leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel -Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity -A navigation system -The iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch central screen -A USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite/HD radio - -A DC fast-charging port is also included. *The Technology + Driving Assistant package adds: -Adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go capability) -A lane departure warning system -Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection -Automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation -An upgraded navigation system (with a wider screen and enhanced EV-related information) -Real-time traffic and BMW's Online and Apps services. -The 2016 BMW i3 is powered by a 125-kilowatt electric motor fed by a 22-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the floor. -Whether you go with the regular i3 or the i3 REX, the resulting 170 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque is sent to the rear wheels. -For the standard i3, the EPA projects 81 miles of range and a combined city-highway efficiency of 124 MPGe. -The i3 Range Extender model incorporates a small two-cylinder gasoline engine (with a 2.4-gallon fuel tank of which only 1.9 gallons is usable in order to qualify the REX for California's zero-emissions vehicle status) that serves as a generator to supply recharging electricity to the battery pack. So equipped, the i3's range rises to 150 miles and overall efficiency falls to 117 MPGe. *Full recharging times from a depleted battery range from more than 20 hours when plugged into a normal 110-volt household outlet down to about four hours using a 240-volt outlet. *The i3's navigation and various smartphone-app systems can help in locating public charging stations, and the standard DC fast-charging system can recharge the battery in just 30 minutes at one of the growing number of quick-charge stations being installed around the country. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty Until 08/26/2020 or 50,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C5XGV506746
Stock: 20181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.