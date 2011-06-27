  1. Home
2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive

MSRP from $45,500
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Exterior
+36
MSRP$46,495
Edmunds suggests you pay$46,495
12 for sale near you

2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Strong performance from the base engine
  • Similar technology as more expensive BMW models
  • Athletic handling
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
  • Bumps in the road are usually felt in the cabin
  • A bit more expensive than the competition
  • 10.3-inch infotainment screen and instrument cluster now standard
  • Navigation, Android Auto and satellite radio now standard
  • Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,500
    MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 2 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series Gran Coupe has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:

    Learn more

    Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.

    Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 2 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 2 Series Gran Coupe variants include M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Overview

    The 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M235i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Which 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrives are available in my area?

    2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 22 new 2021 [object Object] 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrives listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $49,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,000 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,064.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,800.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all available trim types: M235i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

