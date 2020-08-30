Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $263,265.00, W12 6.0L Turbocharged engine with 616 HP AWD, OVER $42,000 in Options including "Mulliner Driving Specification" (MDS), "Naim for Bentley Premium Audio", Adaptive Cruise Control & so much more............. 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 *Anthracite Exterior ($5,600) and Hotspur Interior *ONLY 52,606 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $263,265.00 *Over $42,000 in OPTIONS: *Mulliner Driving Specification MDS with Alternate Wheels ($14,725): - Custom 21-inch Bentley wheels -A chrome lower front bumper with wing insert -A choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides -A choice of 6 wood veneers -An indented leather headliner -A knurled shift knob -Drilled alloy pedals -A special gas tank cap *Naim For Bentley Premium Audio ($7,630): -The Naim® for Bentley Premium Audio System, featuring redesigned separate subwoofers for improved bass extension and 1100 Watts of power -CD Changer *Hand Cross Stitching ($3,680) *Adaptive Cruise Control ($2,785) *Veneered Picnic Tables ($2,040) *Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails ($1,600) *Standard Brakes with Red Calipers ($1,525) *Personalized Treadplate Plaques ($1,085) *Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear ($490) *Dual Tone 3 Spoke Steering Wheel ($450) *Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats ($225) *Contrast Hand Stitched - Steering Wheel ($205) *Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet ($100) *The 2015 Bentley Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan offered in two well-equipped variants. The Flying Spur V8 is the base model, while the Flying Spur brings a 12-cylinder engine. Ours is the W12. *Our Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 616 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. According to Bentley, launching from zero to 60 mph consumes 4.3 seconds. Base MSRP for a W12: $215,800.00 Ours MSRP as equipped: $263,265.00 Total Options: $42,000.00 *Standard Features include: -An adjustable air suspension -Automatic bi-xenon headlamps -LED running lights and taillights - Power-folding heated mirrors with integrated turn signals -Power trunk lid -Keyless ignition and entry -Power tilt-and-telescoping steering column -A Breitling analog dashboard clock -Front and rear parking sensors - Four-zone automatic climate control -Heated and ventilated multi-way power front and rear seats (with adjustable lumbar and massage functions) -Power rear sunshades -Leather upholstery -An 8-inch front touchscreen -A navigation system -A rearview camera -Voice control -A wireless remote that allows rear occupants to control various infotainment functions -Bluetooth connectivity -Satellite radio *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: SCBEC9ZA5FC045345

Stock: 20770

