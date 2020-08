Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia

Located 15 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Propeller Polished Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV w/8-Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Propeller Polished Alloy. Dark Sapphire Metallic AWD 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 6.0L W12 Certified. Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable WarrantyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBEC9ZA2GC053744

Stock: P053744

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-12-2020