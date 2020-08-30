Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Located 22 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Bentley Continental GT is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Rest assured knowing that this Bentley Continental GT has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 43,737 on the odometer. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine and people will know you've arrived. With the 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Bentley Continental GT is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. The best thing about this Bentley Continental GT is that its features have features. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from La Plata! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 10 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCR63W85C026120

Stock: 026120

Certified Pre-Owned: No

