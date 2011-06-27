Bentley Convertibles for Sale

2 listings
  • New Listing
    $199,888

    2018 Bentley Continental GT

    2,035 miles
    15 miles away
    No Accidents

    Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBGU3ZA3JC066593
    Stock: 20N081287A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $69,888

    2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Base

    29,049 miles
    15 miles away
    1 Accident

    Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Beluga Leather, 12 Speakers, 19" x 9" 5-Spoke Sports Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, AM/FM Stereo w/6-CD Auto Changer, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully Adjustable Electric Leather Bucket Seats w/Memory, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Beluga Leather. Gray AWD 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Base 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SCBDP3ZA9AC064213
    Stock: 20N030747C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

