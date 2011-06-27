Audi Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- $101,790Good Deal$1,893/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi SQ7 Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi SQ7!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VWAF73LD012939
Stock: LD012939
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $93,330Fair Deal$1,638/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q8 Prestige Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi Q8!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF13LD027041
Stock: LD027041
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $92,390Fair Deal$1,621/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q8 Prestige *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF10LD022010
Stock: LD022010
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $141,305Fair Deal$2,445/mo est. loan
2020 Audi S8 quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke, w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery -inc: diamond stitch, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera. This Audi S8 has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi S8 4.0 TFSI *Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 265/40R20 Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Nav Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: Audi connect CARE, PRIME and PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8SAF89LN012099
Stock: LN012099
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- New Listing$105,770$1,737/mo est. loan
2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 15-Spoke Design, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Tracker System, Tires: 255/45R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. This Audi A8 L has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro Has Everything You Want *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus -inc: natural voice control system, MMI touch response w/dual-center displays (10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower) and haptic feedback, limited-time subscription to Audi connect CARE assistance and security services, 6-month trial subscription to Audi Connect PRIME and Audi connect PLUS online services, Audi smartphone interface including Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for compatible devices, Alexa integration, HD Radio technology, SiriusXM all access service w/3-month trial subscription, Audi music interface w/front USB ports for data/charting and two USB ports for charging, Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and w/Power Sun Blinds, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A8 L!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8EAF85LN014410
Stock: LN014410
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $78,475Fair Deal$1,361/mo est. loan
2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Y-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Transmission: S Tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 245/45R19 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi A7 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A7 Premium Plus *Smart Device Integration, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower MMI touch screen response, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, 16 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 10 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Spoiler, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to make this car yours today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUU2AF20LN008677
Stock: LN008677
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$70,410$1,221/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Turbine-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest. This Audi Q7 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q7 Premium Plus The Envy of Your Friends *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response - 10.1" upper, 8.6" lower screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) and SIRIUS Satellite Radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi Q7 come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LXAF73LD012511
Stock: LD012511
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $90,205Good Deal$1,584/mo est. loan
2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 15-Spoke Design, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Tracker System, Tires: 255/45R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio. This Audi A8 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus -inc: natural voice control system, MMI touch response w/dual-center displays (10.3-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower) and haptic feedback, limited-time subscription to Audi connect CARE assistance and security services, 6-month trial subscription to Audi connect PRIME and Audi connect PLUS online services, Audi smartphone interface including Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto for compatible devices, HD radio technology, SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-Day Trial, Audi music interface w/front USB ports for data/charting and two USB ports for charging, Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and w/Power Sun Blinds, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Rockville Audi, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A8!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF80LN004922
Stock: LN004922
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- New Listing$99,465Good Deal$1,850/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ8 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 10-V-Spoke Partly Polished S Design -inc: Contrast gray, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: Perforated w/S embossing, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera. This Audi SQ8 has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi SQ8 Prestige Has Everything You Want *Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera, Tires: 285/45R21 All-Season, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Alexa integration, Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi SQ8!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ8 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CWAF18LD026516
Stock: LD026516
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $87,350Fair Deal$1,534/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q8 Prestige *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Music Interface -inc: front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time description), MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CVAF14LD014544
Stock: LD014544
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- $97,035Good Deal$1,805/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi SQ7 Prestige *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi SQ7!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VWAF74LD013484
Stock: LD013484
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $75,240Good Deal$1,355/mo est. loan
2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke-V-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, S tronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Top view camera Right Side Camera, Top view camera Left Side Camera, Top view camera Front Camera. This Audi A6 allroad has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A6 allroad Prestige *Top view camera Back-Up Camera, Tires: 245/45R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Nav Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, traffic information online, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), USB Audi music interface and Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A6 allroad!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU92BF28LN077502
Stock: LN077502
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$92,865Good Deal$1,727/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Premium Plus TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi SQ7 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Premium Plus TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AWAF78LD009730
Stock: LD009730
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $80,365$1,361/mo est. loan
2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 21" 5-TWIN-SPOKE V DESIGN -inc: Tires: 255/35R21 Summer, REAR LOAD SILL/DOOR CUP/DOOR EDGE PAINT PROTECTION, NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC, FRONT & REAR DOOR AUDI BEAM-RINGS -inc: lower door trim LED light displaying Audi logo (4 rings), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, traffic jam assist, turn assist and predictive efficiency assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, emergency assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intersection Assist, CARBON TWILL STRUCTURED INLAYS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/PRE SENSE REAR, Wheels: 20" 5-Arm Design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function. This Audi S6 has a strong Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 2.9 L/177 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi S6 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 255/40R20 Summer, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: MMI Navigation w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Bang & Olfusen 3D premium sound system, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) and SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Audi Nashville located at 1576 Mallory Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDFAF20LN085618
Stock: LN085618
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$74,235$1,331/mo est. loan
2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Audi S5 Cabriolet has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Sliding Front Center Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts and HD Radio technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Light Tinted Glass.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF56LN001578
Stock: LN001578
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$83,430$1,449/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season, Streaming Audio. This Audi Q8 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q8 Premium Plus *Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a dependable Q8 today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EVAF13LD025365
Stock: LD025365
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$72,740Fair Deal$1,248/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Arm Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/50R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio. This Audi Q8 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q8 Premium The Envy of Your Friends *Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Premium 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AVAF13LD024313
Stock: LD024313
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $93,965Good Deal$1,748/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi SQ7 Prestige Has Everything You Want *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi SQ7!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VWAF7XLD010850
Stock: LD010850
Listed since: 07-22-2020
