Acura Sedans for Sale

Rosenthal Acura - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

You won't want to miss this excellent value!Very clean and very well priced! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power front seats, blind spot sensor, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and driveWe pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UDE2F7XLA004429

Stock: 1001

Listed since: 02-28-2020