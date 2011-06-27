Acura Sedans for Sale Near Me
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$26,925$415/mo est. loan
2020 Acura ILX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Rosenthal Acura - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F38LA003518
Stock: DX1861
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$29,175$465/mo est. loan
2020 Acura ILX Premium PackageExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value!Very clean and very well priced! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power front seats, blind spot sensor, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and driveWe pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F7XLA004429
Stock: 1001
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$34,025$547/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F30LA014600
Stock: 46258
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $37,725$587/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE A LITTLE SAVE ALOT. 2020 Acura TLX Technology Pkg 4D Sedan 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD APPLE CARPLAY INTEGRATION/ANDRIOD AUTO INTEGRATION, Acura WATCH SYSTEM, ABS brakes, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Sport Seats, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Rain sensing wipers, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Pewter Gray Aluminum Alloy. **Not responsible for typographical errors**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F50LA010421
Stock: 46230
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- $38,125$595/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE A LITTLE SAVE ALOT. 2020 Acura TLX Technology Pkg 4D Sedan 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD APPLE CARPLAY INTEGRATION/ANDRIOD AUTO INTEGRATION, Acura WATCH SYSTEM, ABS brakes, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Sport Seats, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Rain sensing wipers, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Pewter Gray Aluminum Alloy. **Not responsible for typographical errors**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F51LA010301
Stock: 46231
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- Stock photo **$50,945$809/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD PMC EditionExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD PMC Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F80LY000310
Stock: 46223
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$43,125$696/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWDExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F4XLA002183
Stock: DX1866
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $55,895$883/mo est. loan
2020 Acura RLX P-AWSExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F5XLC000100
Stock: 5690
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$28,775$458/mo est. loan
2020 Acura ILX Premium PackageExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value!Very clean and very well priced! Acura prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power front seats, blind spot sensor, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and driveWe pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F7XLA005354
Stock: 1007
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$34,425$552/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F32LA014422
Stock: 46255
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$38,125$595/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F55LA015582
Stock: 46268
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $37,695$587/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE A LITTLE SAVE ALOT. 2020 Acura TLX Technology Pkg 4D Sedan 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD APPLE CARPLAY INTEGRATION/ANDRIOD AUTO INTEGRATION, Acura WATCH SYSTEM, ABS brakes, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Sport Seats, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Rain sensing wipers, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Pewter Gray Aluminum Alloy. **Not responsible for typographical errors**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F52LA008685
Stock: 46221
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- $38,125$592/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DRIVE A LITTLE SAVE ALOT. 2020 Acura TLX Technology Pkg 4D Sedan Majestic Black Pearl 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD APPLE CARPLAY INTEGRATION/ANDRIOD AUTO INTEGRATION, Acura WATCH SYSTEM, ABS brakes, Acura Navigation System w/3D View, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Sport Seats, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Rain sensing wipers, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Pewter Gray Aluminum Alloy. **Not responsible for typographical errors**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F53LA011465
Stock: 46238
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$41,525$680/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F49LA005960
Stock: DX1892
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$37,725$587/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F59LA013673
Stock: 46252
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $38,095$592/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle!It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising ultimate luxury! Acura prioritized comfort and style by including: rain sensing wipers, power windows, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F55LA008647
Stock: 46212
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$37,725$587/mo est. loan
2020 Acura TLX BaseExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F54LA013550
Stock: 46251
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $55,895$881/mo est. loan
2020 Acura RLX P-AWSExteriorInterior17 miles away
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F5XLC000209
Stock: 5696
Listed since: 01-08-2020