Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Jaguar XK is proudly offered by Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Jaguar XK 's pristine good looks were combined with the Jaguar high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This low mileage Jaguar XK has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XK . Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Salsa Jaguar XK. Stand out from the crowd as a 2008 Jaguar XK is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2008 Jaguar XK: Jaguar premiered this generation of the XK in 2007 with fresh styling and more powerful engines. Jaguar's traditional attention to luxury is present, with lots of leather, standard navigation, and a quiet ride, even in convertible form. The 2008 XKs are handsome vehicles, with styling reminiscent of Aston Martin, but with a base sticker price almost half that of the DB9. This model sets itself apart with Great performance, standard navigation system, and Jaguar luxury and cachet.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: SAJWA43B085B23408

Stock: 85B23408

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020