Jaguar Coupes for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*
$111,650Est. Loan: $2,008/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF,CLIMATE PACK,RADIO: MERIDIAN 770W SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,12-WAY HEATED & COOLED ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS,CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST PACK,Navigation System,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,INTERIOR BLACK PACK,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),AIR QUALITY SENSOR,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51FE8MCK70336
Stock: MCK70336
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 17,993 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$69,999$2,177 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $112,083.00, AWD, V8 550 HP, 20" Wheels, Fixed Panorama Roof, Exterior Black Design PKG, Meridian Surround Sound System & so much more............. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe *Fuji White Exterior and Ebony Seat Interior *ONLY 17,993 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $112,083.00 *The R trim is a significant leap upward from the 4 & 6 CYL versions of the F-Type, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the automatic and all-wheel drive. *Climate PKG 2 ($1,600): -Heated Steering Wheel -Heated Windshield -Heated & Cooled Seats -2-Zone Climate Control *Exterior Black Design PKG ($2,450): -Exterior Design Package -Body-Colored Aero-Blades -Body-Colored Side Sills, Gloss Black Rear Valance w/Venturi Blade, body-colored rear venturi blade -Black Exterior Package, Gloss Black Window Surround -Gloss Black Side Vents Surround, satin black mesh *Interior Black Pkg ($300): -Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Dial Rings -Gloss Black Door Release -Black Vent Surrounds -Flat-Bottom Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Spokes *Car Care Kit ($50) *Blind Spot Monitor and Reverse Traffic Detection ($450) *Fixed Panoramic Roof ($1,150) *Illuminated Metal Treadplates ($450) *Auto High Beam Assist ($250) *Air Quality Sensor ($75) *20'' 5 Spoke Style w/ Carbon Fiber Inserts Wheels ($2,000) *Park Assist ($500) *Front Parking Aid ($275) *Power Tailgate ($400) *Meridian TMM Surround Sound System ($850) *Garage Door Opener (HomeLinkA) ($250) *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 07-26-2023 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51EE3JCK47639
Stock: 20765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,761 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$51,000$1,769 Below Market
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**F-TYPE S is a 380HP ROCKET SHIP**ORIGINAL MSRP was $100,058.00**OVER $12000.00 in OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT**PREMIUM & VISION PACKAGE ($3700)**EXTENDED LEATHER PACKAGE ($3100)**20' TORNADO ALLOY WHEELS ($2500)**PERFORMANCE SEAT PACKAGE ($1600)**METALLIC PAINT ($600)**ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS ($450)**HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD ($375)**BACKUP CAMERA**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**BRAKES & ROTORS JUST REPLACED**FACTORY WARRANTY till MAY 2022**OFF LEASE from JAGUAR**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BV2H8K44170
Stock: 11092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 23,345 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$50,984$370 Below Market
Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * $4,488 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $92,083 * AMMONITE GREY * HIGH BRAKE PERFORMANCE SYSTEM - $600 * BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS * 19-INCH VOLUTION WHEELS * CAR CARE KIT - $50 * WHEEL LOCKS/LP FRAME PACKAGE - $138 * PREMIUM AND VISION PACKAGE - $3,700 *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BV2H8K43472
Stock: PLR7028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 17,816 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$63,000$2,154 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R White Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, DVD-Audio, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote CD player, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL8HMK42359
Stock: 00008808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 28,365 miles18 mi away3 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$37,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ATXH8K43865
Stock: 20956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 34,194 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$22,990
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Jaguar XK is proudly offered by Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Jaguar XK 's pristine good looks were combined with the Jaguar high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This low mileage Jaguar XK has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XK . Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Salsa Jaguar XK. Stand out from the crowd as a 2008 Jaguar XK is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2008 Jaguar XK: Jaguar premiered this generation of the XK in 2007 with fresh styling and more powerful engines. Jaguar's traditional attention to luxury is present, with lots of leather, standard navigation, and a quiet ride, even in convertible form. The 2008 XKs are handsome vehicles, with styling reminiscent of Aston Martin, but with a base sticker price almost half that of the DB9. This model sets itself apart with Great performance, standard navigation system, and Jaguar luxury and cachet. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA43B085B23408
Stock: 85B23408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 60,356 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,750
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA43B875B08671
Stock: P8671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 1,877 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Not Listed
Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * $11,248 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $91,343 * FULL RED LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE - $3,710 -inc: Leather Seating Surfaces, Red Center Console, Red Passenger-Side Fascia, Red Door Panels * WHEELS: 20-INCH BLADE-STYLE TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY - $3,500 -inc: Forged w/carbon fiber trim, Tires: 20-INCH * 14-WAY PERFORMANCE-STYLE FRONT SEATS - $1,500 -inc: power adjustable, driver and passenger, 2-way power fore/aft, 2-way power height rise, 2-way power cushion tilt, 2-way power seat back recline, 4-way power lumbar and 2-way power side bolsters * SUPER PERFORMANCE BRAKING PACKAGE - $1,450 -inc: super performance braking system and torque vectoring, Red Brake Calipers * ULTIMATE BLACK METALLIC - $600 * RED SEAT BELTS - $350 *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWB6BC0H8K38296
Stock: PLR7039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 14,172 miles1,210 mi awayHome delivery available*Good Deal
$38,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT6H8K41787
Stock: 10441290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 29,487 miles56 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFree home delivery available*Good Deal
$39,990$3,146 Below Market
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
Located 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU5F8K17971
Stock: 2000622113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 8,279 miles34 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$53,800
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU4H8K38832
Stock: P31672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 13,710 miles2,280 mi awayShips to 20147*
$39,998
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
Located 2,280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ATXH8K46524
Stock: 19277190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,040 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$42,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BV0G8K32436
Stock: 10430902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 18,995 miles1,466 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$42,590
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
Located 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT7H8K46772
Stock: 2000621575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 20,000 miles588 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$63,998
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
Located 588 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL5HMK41993
Stock: 19257860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,526 miles380 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$41,590
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
Located 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT1H8K42457
Stock: 2000647832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2013 Jaguar XK29,015 miles817 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$30,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Located 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB0DLB49458
Stock: 2000612694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.