2018
- 2019 Forecast and Trends - 12/18/2018
- 2018 November Sales Insights - 12/01/2018
- 2018 Q3 Used Car Report - 11/07/2018
- 2018 October Sales Insights - 11/05/2018
- 2018 Responsible Car Shopping Analysis - 10/18/2018
- 2018 September Sales Insights - 10/01/2018
- 2018 August Sales Insights - 09/01/2018
- 2018 Q2 Used Car Report - 08/08/2018
- 2018 July Sales Insights - 08/01/2018
- 2018 June Sales Insights - 07/01/2018
- Edmunds Trend Report: Rising Gas Prices - 06/06/2018
- 2018 May Sales Insights - 06/01/2018
- 2018 Q1 Used Car Report - 05/05/2018
- 2018 April Sales Insights - 05/02/2018
- 2018 March Sales Insights - 04/18/2018
- 2018 February Sales Insights - 03/16/2018
- 2018 Edmunds Loyalty Report - 03/06/2018
- 2018 January Sales Insights - 02/06/2018
- Final 2017 Used Car Report - 01/10/2018
- 2017 December Sales Insights - 01/06/2018
2017
- Used Car Report 2017 - 11/05/2017
- 2018 Automotive Industry Trends - 12/18/2017
- 2017 November Sales Insights - 12/7/2017
- 2017 October Sales Insights - 12/7/2017
- Used Car Report Q3 2017 - 11/05/2017
- Transportation Transformation - 10/23/2017
- 2017 September Sales Insights - 10/18/2017
- 2017 August Sales Insights - 10/18/2017
- 2017 July Sales Insights - 10/18/2017
- Used Car Report Q2 2017 - 08/05/2017
- Lease Market Report — H1 2017 - 07/18/2017
- Trump's Tariffs Could Import a Big Hit to New-Car Sales - 06/01/2017
- Trump's Tax Cuts Are Not Likely to Bring Much Windfall to Auto Sales - 05/24/2017
- Peak Auto Sales Still to Come - 05/15/2017
- Beyond Roads and Bridges: How Trump's Infrastructure Spending Plan Could Grow Auto Sales - 05/15/2017
- Used Car Report Q1 2017 - 05/05/2017
- Elimination of Federal Tax Credits Likely to Kill U.S. EV Market - 04/06/2017
- 2017 January Sales Insights - 02/07/2017
- 2016 December Sales Insights - 01/06/2017
2016
- 2016 Luxury Market Report - 12/07/2016
- November 2016 Sales Insight - 12/02/2016
- Used Car Report Q3 2016 - 11/05/2016
- Used Car Report Q2 2016 - 08/05/2016
- May 2016 Sales Insight - 06/03/2016
- Used Car Report Q1 2016 - 05/05/2016
- March 2016 Sales Insight - 04/06/2016
- Used Vehicle Market Report — Special NADA Edition - 04/01/2016
- February 2016 Sales Insights - 03/03/2016
- Auto Industry Poised to Deliver Best February Sales Performance Since 2000, Forecasts Edmunds.com - 02/25/2016
- 2015 Used Vehicle Market Report - 02/23/2016
- January 2016 Sales Insights - 02/4/2016
- What Do Car Shopping Behaviors Tell Us About Iowa and New Hampshire Voters? - 01/29/2016
- December 2015 Sales Insights - 01/06/2016
- CES 2016 Preview: Data and Key Insights - 01/04/2016
2015
- 2015 November Sales Insight - 12/04/2015
- 2015 October Sales Insight - 11/05/2015
- History Points To A Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Volkswagen - 10/29/2015
- September 2015 Sales Insights - 10/04/2015
- 2015 August Sales Insights - 09/04/2015
- 2015 July Sales Insights - 08/04/2015
- What Car Shoppers Want Now - 06/12/2015
- Millennial Car Shopping Behaviors - 05/06/2015