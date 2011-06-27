BMW Luxurys for Sale

Close

BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKA... FRONT VENTILATED SEATS. Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior, 750i xDrive trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE 7" Touch Command Tablet, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Comfort Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr & Rr Seats & Armrests, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). BMW 750i xDrive with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA7U2C02MCE18896

Stock: MCE18896

Listed since: 06-26-2020