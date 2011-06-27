BMW Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- $94,645$1,668/mo est. loan
2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDriveExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4D Sedan 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAWD, Zagora Bge Nappa Lth, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Connected Package Pro, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Armrests & Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Premium Package, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 V-Spoke Style 642.Factory MSRP: $94,64520/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T4C09MCE54504
Stock: B10004
Listed since: 05-21-2020
$85,945$1,548/mo est. loan
2021 BMW X4 M BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW X4 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteFactory MSRP: $85,945
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW X4 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMUJ0C02M9E03435
Stock: B10087
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $108,995$1,921/mo est. loan
2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDriveExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKA... FRONT VENTILATED SEATS. Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior, 750i xDrive trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE 7" Touch Command Tablet, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Comfort Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr & Rr Seats & Armrests, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). BMW 750i xDrive with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C02MCE18896
Stock: MCE18896
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$115,545$2,036/mo est. loan
2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDriveExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOU... Turbo Charged. Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior, 750i xDrive trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Satellite RadioOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Front Ventilated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Panoramic Moonroof Delete, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, M SPORT PACKAGE M door sills and M foot rest, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Sport Exhaust System, Fineline Black Wood Trim, Anthracite Headliner, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Double-Spoke Style 647M Bi-color orbit grey, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aerodynamic Kit, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). BMW 750i xDrive with Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C09MCE50311
Stock: MCE50311
Listed since: 08-01-2020
$115,685$2,039/mo est. loan
2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDriveExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Turbo. 750i xDrive trim, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Front Ventilated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Panoramic Moonroof Delete, INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE Grab Handle in Wood Trim, Rear Center Armrest w/Wood Trim, Rear Seat Belt Cover in Wood Trim, Luxury Rear Floor Mats, Interior Design Package (7S5), Coordinated Upholstery Color Alcantara Headliner Black and cognac upholsteries will receive an ivory white Alcantara headliner, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FR & 20" X 10" RR V-SPOKE Individual bi-color style 649, Tires: 245/40R20 Fr & 275/35R20 Rr Perf Run-Flat, Increased Top Speed Limiter, WOOD INLAY LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS. BMW 750i xDrive with Tanzanite Blue II Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C00MCF05213
Stock: MCF05213
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $80,545$1,402/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X3 M BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X3 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAutomatic, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Assist eCall, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Liftgate, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $80,545
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMTS0C05L9C01924
Stock: B00782
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- $75,345$1,307/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X3 M BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X3 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Donington Gray MetallicAutomatic, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Front Seats, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Sport Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $75,345
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMTS0C06L9C47780
Stock: B00940
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- $86,495$1,498/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X4 M CompetitionExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X4 M Competition 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 503hp AWD Automatic Black Sapphire MetallicACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, M Sport Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $86,495
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X4 M Competition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMUJ0C03L9C32662
Stock: B00806
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- $80,545$1,402/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X3 M BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X3 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Donington Gray MetallicAutomatic, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Security system, Sport Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $80,545
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMTS0C06L9C29229
Stock: B00787
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- $82,545$1,419/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X7 xDrive40iExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V AWD Automatic Jet Black5-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Cold Weather Package, Drive Recorder, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats Armrests & Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Premium Package, Rear Electric Side Window Shades, Rear-View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 21 x 9.5 Y-Spoke Bi-Color (Style 753).Factory MSRP: $82,545
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCW2C09L9D04867
Stock: B01155
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $77,945$1,351/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X3 M BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW X3 M 4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 473hp AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteAutomatic, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Panoramic Moonroof, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $77,945
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X3 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMTS0C0XL9B31837
Stock: B00419
Listed since: 11-02-2019
- $154,900$2,535/mo est. loan
2020 BMW M8 BaseExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW M8 2D Convertible 4.4L V8 AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteActive Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Driving Assistance Package 2, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Navigation System, Park Distance Control.Factory MSRP: $154,900
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C0XLCD60524
Stock: B00621
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- $86,795$1,519/mo est. loan
2020 BMW M4 BaseExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interiorKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C04LFJ78756
Stock: LFJ78756
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $70,345$1,271/mo est. loan
2020 BMW M2 CompetitionExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, Competition trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). BMW Competition with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 405 HP at 5230 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M2 Competition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS2U7C05L7G24384
Stock: L7G24384
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$78,870$1,369/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X6 sDrive40iExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitor, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, WHEELS: 22" M DOUBLE-SPOKE BLACK (STY... sDrive40i trim, Arctic Grey Metallic exterior and Black Vernasca Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Remote Engine Start, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Drive Recorder, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, Active Park Distance Control, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, back-up assistant, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Gesture Control, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Parking Assistant Plus, Wireless Charging, M SPORT PACKAGE Wheels: 20" x 9" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color (Style 740M), Shadowline Exterior Trim, Adaptive M Suspension, Aluminum Tetragon Trim, M Sport Exhaust System, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aerodynamic Kit, WHEELS: 22" M DOUBLE-SPOKE BLACK (STYLE 742M) 22" x 9.5" front and 22" x 10.5" rear, Tires: 275/35R22 Fr & 315/30R22 Rr Performance, Space-Saver Spare, Increased Top Speed Limiter, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS ARMRESTS & STEERING WHEEL. BMW sDrive40i with Arctic Grey Metallic exterior and Black Vernasca Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X6 sDrive40i with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCY4C01L9D70349
Stock: L9D70349
Listed since: 07-31-2020
$86,950$1,522/mo est. loan
2020 BMW M4 BaseExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C01LFJ78746
Stock: LFJ78746
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $83,095$1,476/mo est. loan
2020 BMW M4 BaseExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Alloy Wheels. M4 Convertible trim, Sakhir Orange II Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW M4 Convertible with Sakhir Orange II Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C05L5R64293
Stock: L5R64293
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $85,045$1,466/mo est. loan
2020 BMW X7 xDrive40iExteriorInterior25 miles away
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Turbo Charged. xDrive40i trim, Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Ext Merino Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel DriveOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Remote Engine Start, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Gesture Control, Rear Electric Side Window Shades, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE 5-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Front Seats Armrests & Steering Wheel, SECOND-ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS. BMW xDrive40i with Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Ext Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCW2C06L9D65819
Stock: L9D65819
Listed since: 07-28-2020
