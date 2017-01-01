Here's what you can expect to learn
  • feature item

    Discover top traffic sources

    Identify where your highest quality customers come from
  • feature item

    See visitor conversions

    Know which traffic sources are driving the most new visitors and return traffic — also vehicle detail page (VDP) views, leads and other important key performance indicators (KPIs)
  • feature item

    Optimize your digital spend

    GA's data will show you if your paid efforts are paying off
  • feature item

    Google Ads efficiency

    We'll teach you how to use the right keywords and strong calls-to-action (CTAs) so your ads perform better
  • feature item

    Google My Business

    Ensure you can track and review your stats in GA by tagging your profile properly

Set up your GA goals to track:

  • VDP views
  • Click-to-calls, texts and chats
  • Trade-in requests
  • Credit application submissions
  • Service appointment inquiries
  • Lead forms (i.e. quotes, test-drive scheduling)

feature-demo-video
device