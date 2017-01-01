Edmunds offers dealer partners a complimentary one-on-one Google Analytics (GA) analysis. We'll show you how to:
Manage your spend efficiently
Focus on your best traffic sources
Compare your traffic sources objectively
What is Google Analytics (GA)?
GA is a web analytics service. Its metrics show which traffic sources are driving you the most new visitors, return traffic, VDP views, leads and other important KPIs — all at no cost to you.
Get a digital deep-dive, on us
This consult is invaluable to the health of your business. We'll share:
Our analysis of your GA data
Insights that could drive more customers to your site
How you can make wiser decisions with your digital spend
Here's what you can expect to learn
Discover top traffic sources
Identify where your highest quality customers come from
See visitor conversions
Know which traffic sources are driving the most new visitors and return traffic — also vehicle detail page (VDP) views, leads and other important key performance indicators (KPIs)
Optimize your digital spend
GA's data will show you if your paid efforts are paying off
Google Ads efficiency
We'll teach you how to use the right keywords and strong calls-to-action (CTAs) so your ads perform better
Google My Business
Ensure you can track and review your stats in GA by tagging your profile properly
Set up your GA goals to track:
VDP views
Click-to-calls, texts and chats
Trade-in requests
Credit application submissions
Service appointment inquiries
Lead forms (i.e. quotes, test-drive scheduling)
Why we give insights for free
Edmunds cares about our partners and wants to see your business grow. This is just one way we make your money work harder every month. We'll review your marketing mix to focus your efforts on the sources driving the most quality traffic to your site.
Reach out to us and ensure you’re getting all the new visitors, return traffic, VDP views and leads you can.