2023 Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate Bright Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,700
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Torque
|310 lb-ft @ 2,200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|195.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.3 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|21.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,495 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Multi-level heating
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|275/40R21 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|4-Corner Air Suspension
|+$1,800
|Packages
|Protection Package Premier
|+$790
|Protection Package
|+$405
|Polestar
|+$1,345
|Lounge Package
|+$1,700
|Interior Options
|Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound
|+$3,200
|Luggage Cover
|+$330
|Exterior Options
|Retractable Trailer Hitch
|+$1,530
|21" 10-Spoke Silver Wheel w/All-Season Tires
|+$4,055
|Front and Rear Mud Flaps
|+$190
|22" 6-Spoke Black Matte Wheel w/Summer Tires
|+$4,480
|Load Bars
|+$365
|Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
|+$150
|22" 20-Spoke Black Matte Wheel w/Summer Tires
|+$4,480
|Running Boards
|+$2,270
