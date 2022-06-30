2023 Volvo XC90 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC90 SUV
B5 Core 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Ultimate Dark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B6 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B6 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B6 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Core Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Ultimate Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B5 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Recharge T8 Plus Dark 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B6 Core 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
B6 Plus Bright 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 XC90 SUV B5 Core 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 XC90
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Volvo XC90 in Virginia is:not available
