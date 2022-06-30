Skip to main content
2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Extended Range Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,500
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26 MPG
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe66 MPGe
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/27 MPG
Combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)470.0/507.6 mi.
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.64/68 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe66 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.35 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.49
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.5.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque523 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length195.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Curb weight5,075 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Charcoal Nubuck, premium leather
  • Blonde, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cooled storage compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
4-Corner Air Suspension +$1,800
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$770
Protection Package +$405
Advanced Package +$1,650
Climate Package +$750
Safety & Security Options
Park Assist Pilot +$200
Interior Options
Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Row +$300
Eyeglass Holder +$85
Grocery Bag Holder +$295
Luggage Cover +$330
Illuminated Door Plate +$515
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound +$3,200
Exterior Options
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$150
Foldable Trailer Hitch w/Ball and Ball Holder +$1,530
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$190
Running Boards +$2,270
Load Bars +$365
