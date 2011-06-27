  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/526.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower316 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2,200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Polestar +$1,295
Protection Package Premier +$735
Protection Package +$405
Climate Package +$750
Advanced Package +$1,850
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Row +$300
Eyeglass Holder +$80
Grocery Bag Holder +$275
Luggage Cover +$295
Harman Kardon Premium Sound +$800
Illuminated Door Plate +$495
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 5-Multi Spoke Matte Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$800
Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel +$145
Foldable Trailer Hitch w/Ball and Ball Holder +$1,470
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$185
21" 10-Spoke Silver Wheel w/All-Season Tires +$3,985
Running Boards +$2,275
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheel w/Summer Tires +$4,270
Illuminated Tailgate Plate +$625
21" x 9.0" 5 Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$1,100
Load Bars +$345
Dimensions
Curb weight4,522 lbs.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height69.9 in.
Length195.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.3 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blonde, leather
  • Maroon Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
