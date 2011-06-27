  1. Home
2022 Volvo XC90 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Volvo XC90

T5 Momentum

T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Employee Pricing

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Volvo Car USA is pleased to announce the expansion of Private Targeted Offers (PTO). We have extended the Affinity Offer to more groups including US Military, PenFed Credit Union Members, Medical Professionals, Teacher and others. US Military Affinity Bonus exclusively for active-duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, and Veterans within 3 years of discharge date. First Responders Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible First Responder Association. Medical Professional Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Medical Team. Teachers Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Teachers Association.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Employee Pricing

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Volvo Car USA is pleased to announce the expansion of Private Targeted Offers (PTO). We have extended the Affinity Offer to more groups including US Military, PenFed Credit Union Members, Medical Professionals, Teacher and others. US Military Affinity Bonus exclusively for active-duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, and Veterans within 3 years of discharge date. First Responders Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible First Responder Association. Medical Professional Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Medical Team. Teachers Affinity Bonus exclusively for active members of an eligible Teachers Association.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who purchase select models may qualify for additional incentives. See dealer for full details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who purchase select models may qualify for additional incentives. See dealer for full details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volvo Car Financial Services.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.99%6009/01/202109/30/2021
    1.99%4809/01/202109/30/2021
    1.99%3609/01/202109/30/2021
    1.99%2409/01/202109/30/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2022 Volvo XC90 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
