2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum Features & Specs

More about the 2021 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/526.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Advanced Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,450
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,450
21" x 9.0" 5 V-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 5-Multi Spoke Matte Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight4514 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Exterior Colors
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Maroon Brown, leather
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,450
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
