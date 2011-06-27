2019 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

After a great disappointment with LR Velar Amarilis Riveron , 08/05/2018 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful I owned 2013 MDX, overall I was very happy. Started looking for new car but I didn’t want to get the same MDX, they are planning to bring back a new one by 2020. So, started my research, I drove the Q7, Atlas, X5, RX, MKT. They are all good cars, all depends what are you looking for. I saw a Land Rover Velar and I fall in love, the futuristic layout interior and exterior was the breaking point, I WAS WRONG, after 3 weeks with the Velar, spent 2 with a Loner. Definitely something was wrong about the car. So I took a hard decision, need a new car now, I will loose money but is better than drive a car that you are not safe. I went back to my list and looked into the volvo xc90, there were mixed reviews but decided to get a test drive, the dealer was very nice and let me drive the car for a day, by the end of that day I had made my mind. I had now my volvo for 2 month, loved. There is not other brand that give you so many safety features for the money, and they actually work very well. The interior is one of the best in his class, sitting very confortable even for the third. Exterior is styling and unique, the ride is good, could be bumpy in some roads, but no far from his other competitor. I got the top trim. Love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Brand new and happy W. Griffin , 12/12/2018 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful The car is laid out nicely. The interior is comfortable and I'm a 6'4" guy. The seat adjustment allows me to be very comfortable. I was looking for a vehicle to down size from the 2004 Yukon Denali I have. I was really looking for a 6 cylinder to give me the power and also reduce the fuel cost. Though I wasn't sold on the 4 cylinder at first I gave the XC90 a chance. After reading the reviews on the the vehicle I was skeptical about the power, but after test driving on the highway in all the driving modes I didn't find any problem with the acceleration or power.The only comment I would have is that it doesn't roar like a high powered machine but it moves when asked to. If your looking for a race car don't by it. If your looking for one of the best SUV's in it's class go try one out. I've only had a week so I can't answer all of the questions in the survey but for me it beat out the Acura, Mercedes, Audi, and Infinity. Though each of them may have had a feature I really liked I picked the XC90 for the overall package. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Close to Perfect Yet Miles Away. Scott Stephens , 03/08/2019 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful Updated: 9-11-19. Edmunds sent me an email asking me to update my review now that I’ve owned the car for awhile. I am happy to update it, but I wish I had a more positive update to offer. I am now at 40,000 miles and beyond my 3 free maintenance services, which came with the car when I bought it. Volvo is telling me that is a $750 service - ouch! The car has taken on additional little rattles from when I first bought it. It’s not terrible, but is noticeable. Overall, I don’t have the same level of optimism that this car will last as long as the 2009 Lexus GX 460 I bought new and kept until 2017. I’m not unhappy that I bought this car, but I also don’t think I’d buy it again. The instrumentation cluster alone is enough to cause me to have an accident from it not working the way I expect it to while driving. Overall, while the ride is just ok, the user controlled technology has a lot of room for improvement. This car has everything going for it for a guy who loves the ride and feel of an SUV - a smart bold, masculine look; a super comfortable and well-appointed interior; and decent gas mileage. It even has some pep to it even though it’s a 4-cylinder...AND it’s not outrageously expensive. So why then isn’t this the best selling SUV on the road? I’ll tell you why. It’s that damn infotainment system. The computer that runs it, as well as pretty much every other aspect of the car, is extremely difficult to use and is incredibly slow to respond. In today’s age of technology advancements computer flash memory makes consumer’s expectation on responsiveness to be instantaneous. In this car it’s so slow that I’ve almost gotten into car accidents trying to monkey around getting things to work. Whether it’s my iPhone integration, which is so darn confusing when you turn off the car, or whether it’s just trying to get the right radio station to work correctly in conjunction with the sound, this car becomes a major headache. Again, the car itself is not a bad car, but the inner workings are so hard to deal with my frustration has boiled over a number of times. Knowing what I know now I would have bought another Lexus and I know those cars aren’t perfect either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gorgeous. Comfortable. Reliable. Quick. Kayjaysr , 02/25/2019 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This car puts a smile on my face every time I drive it. As they say, "A thing of beauty is a joy forever." I'm 6'11", and the room in front and second row are fine for me. The seats are wonderful, and adjustments are wide so my wife (5'7") can get comfortable too. Sometimes I retreat to my car just to sit there... the seats are that good. I have a bad back, and they're therapeutic. The Bowers and Wilkins sound system is stunningly excellent. For a large-ish SUV, it handles well. I'm getting better than the EPA-predicted gas mileage (mostly running it on the "eco" setting). I get a lot of compliments from guests on the look of the exterior and interior. People who complain that the tablet-like center stack is not intuitive haven't tried very hard... I find it just fine. (One niggle: I don't like having to always turn off the default automatic ignition off/on feature). The pilot assist is almost magic... makes long trips a breeze. I've owned some great cars in my day... including most recently a loaded Audi A8L... but not one of them was as special or smile-producing as this XC90. Not even close. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse