Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2018 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/507.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,050
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
330 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,050
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,050
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound Systemyes
Tailored Dashboard & Upper Door Panelsyes
Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Rowyes
Graphical Head Up Displayyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,050
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,050
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,050
22" x 9.0" 5-Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4627 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,050
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
