Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Features & Specs
|Overview
See XC90 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.0/470.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Climate Package
|yes
|Inscription
|yes
|Vision Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|330 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Charcoal Headliner
|yes
|Integrated Center Booster Cushion 2nd Row
|yes
|Leather Upgrade on Dash Board and Front/Rear Door Panels
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound w/CD Player
|yes
|Graphical Head Up Display
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|21" x 9.0" 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels in Silver Bright Diamond Cut
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4627 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6060 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|23.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.3 degrees
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|275/45R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,350
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic