  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2016 Volvo XC90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 First Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2016 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,700
See XC90 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,700
1400 watts stereo outputyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Maximum cargo capacity85.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4627 lbs.
Gross weight6060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amber/Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,700
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
275/40R21 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,700
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC90 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 First Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles