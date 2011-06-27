Used 2013 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

jns1014 , 08/06/2012

New is a steering-wheel activated bluetooth which replaces Volvo's after-market dashboard control, but why on earth did they eliminate the voice-activated system? Now we can only dial calls from our phone book, and need to take our eyes off the road to do so? Very backward thinking for such a safe car. Also, the rear park assist warning is barely audible now, with only the rear speakers quietly beeping. Forget about hearing it with the AC fan on and radio! The back-up camera is a nice additional feature, though. And, the navigation system no longer allow "stored" locations.