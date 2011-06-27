Used 2013 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
My Second Volvo
I love this SUV. Looks great, good gas mileage, comfortable. The Dealership is awful. I'm going to the other dealer.
Best vehicle for New England driving
Incredible in winter, goes through mounds of snow without a pause.
XC 90
Electronics sometimes will malfunction. Bluetooth is not great at times. Park assist is not accurate most of the time.
LOVE My New Volvo!
Beautiful car and very fun to drive! Lots of storage space even with third row up. Climate controls for all zones and a multitude of cup holders :-)
Our third XC90, but not our favorite
New is a steering-wheel activated bluetooth which replaces Volvo's after-market dashboard control, but why on earth did they eliminate the voice-activated system? Now we can only dial calls from our phone book, and need to take our eyes off the road to do so? Very backward thinking for such a safe car. Also, the rear park assist warning is barely audible now, with only the rear speakers quietly beeping. Forget about hearing it with the AC fan on and radio! The back-up camera is a nice additional feature, though. And, the navigation system no longer allow "stored" locations.
