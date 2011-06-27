  1. Home
Used 2012 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6200 rpm240 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Climate Packageyesyes
Premier Plusyesyes
Platinumyesno
Platinum Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
8 total speakersyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
wood trim on center consoleyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
alloy trim on dashnoyes
leather and alloy steering wheelnoyes
speed-proportional power steeringnoyes
alloy trim on center consolenoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Classic Walnut Wood Steering Wheelyesno
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyesyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Compassyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4751 lbs.4751 lbs.
Gross weight5915 lbs.5915 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1248 lbs.1248 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height70.2 in.70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.63.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Passion Red
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Calcite, leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
235/60R18 102V tiresyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
255/45R 107 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.


