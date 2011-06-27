Used 2011 Volvo XC90 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,400
See XC90 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,200
See XC90 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$48,000
See XC90 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG181816
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.337.6/464.2 mi.295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l4.4 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6200 rpm240 hp @ 6200 rpm311 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves242432
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Multimedia Packageyesyesyes
Climate Packageyesyesno
Dynamic Packagenoyesno
Luxury Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
8 total speakersyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
wood trim on dashyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesno
alloy trim on dashnoyesno
leather and alloy steering wheelnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
alloy trim on center consolenoyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
interior active charcoal air filternonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Anti-Glare Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Sapeli Wood Steering Wheelyesnono
Leather Steering Wheelnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightyesnoyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Front track64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.93.2 cu.ft.93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4751 lbs.4751 lbs.4836 lbs.
Gross weight5915 lbs.5915 lbs.6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1164 lbs.1164 lbs.1264 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3970 lbs.3970 lbs.4960 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.8.9 in.8.9 in.
Height70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.112.6 in.112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.74.7 in.74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Oyster Grey Metallic
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Caper Green Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • R-Design Calcite, leather
  • R-Design Off Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Luxury Sandstone Beige, premium leather
  • Luxury Off Black, premium leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
235/60R18 102V tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
255/50R19 107Y tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,400
Starting MSRP
$40,200
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC90 InventorySee XC90 InventorySee XC90 Inventory

