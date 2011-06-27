  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2010 Volvo XC90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design Features & Specs

More about the 2010 XC90
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,500
See XC90 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Climate Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,500
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
RSE w/Dual DVD Playersyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Hands Free Bluetoothyes
Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Metallic Paintyes
Running Boardsyes
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4751 lbs.
Gross weight6080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1329 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3970 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Premium Electric Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • R-Design Off Black, leather
  • R-Design Calcite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 107Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC90 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles