Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 Volvo Ocean Race Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2006 XC90
Overview
$49,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$49,860
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$49,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$49,860
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$49,860
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$49,860
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
305 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$49,860
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$49,860
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$49,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$49,860
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
$49,860
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
$49,860
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity93.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4610 lbs.
Gross weight6080 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
$49,860
Exterior Colors
  • Volvo Ocean Race Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Volvo Ocean Race Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
$49,860
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$49,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$49,860
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
