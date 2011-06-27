Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,075
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,075
8 total speakersyes
160-watt audio outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,075
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity92.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4450 lbs.
Gross weight5640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Taupe/Light Taupe, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,075
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,075
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
