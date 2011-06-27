Used 2003 Volvo XC90 T6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity92 cu.ft.
Curb weight4693 lbs.
Gross weight5880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
