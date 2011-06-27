Used 2003 Volvo XC90 2.5T Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 XC90
Overview
$33,350
$33,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$33,350
$33,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$33,350
$33,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$33,350
$33,350
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$33,350
$33,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$33,350
$33,350
8 total speakersyes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$33,350
$33,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$33,350
$33,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$33,350
$33,350
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$33,350
$33,350
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
$33,350
$33,350
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$33,350
$33,350
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity92 cu.ft.
Curb weight4354 lbs.
Gross weight5640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.9 in.
Colors
$33,350
$33,350
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Nautic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
$33,350
$33,350
Null tiresyes
P225/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$33,350
$33,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$33,350
$33,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
